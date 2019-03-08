Violence against women driven by economic abuse still high in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Cases of violence against women (VAW) related to economic abuse remain high in Davao City, the study of the Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD) revealed.

Lorna Mandin, IGDD head said that women are more vulnerable to abuse when they are economically dependent on their partners.

“Iyaha (women) man pung burden gud kung walay bugas, walay kwarta sa balay. Siya ang mamroblema,” Mandin emphasized.

(It’s her burden if there’s no rice to cook or there’s no money. It’s her problem.)

IGDD was able to record a total of 964 cases of economic abuse against women in 2017, followed by psychological abuse with 519 cases, physical abuse with 324, and sexual abuse with 27 cases.

A high number of economic abuse were also recorded in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 data.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,469 VAW clients were given referral and legal assistance by the IGDD in 2018.

The IGDD deals with around 10 to 15 VAW clients in a day, on top of new cases reported, according to Mandin.

But Mandin explained that there were women who also experienced abuse but chose not to report to authorities for fear of losing support from their partners.

The city government, along with different stakeholders and women organizations on Wednesday, March 6 held the 20th Women’s Summit ahead of the celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

This year’s celebration carries the theme: “Ekonomikanhong Pagpagahum sa Kababayen-an, Dalan Ngadto sa Tiunay nga Kalambuan.”

(Economic empowerment for women, the way to genuine development)

Mandin also told the participants of the summit that the city government of Davao wants to empower women by giving them opportunities on entrepreneurship.

Young women entrepreneurs also joined the summit on Wednesday to inspire women to start and sustain their business.

Mandin emphasized that it is the aim of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to provide women with the opportunity to earn money through entrepreneurship and other business endeavors to uplift their economic lives. (davaotoday.com)