CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A young man who attempted to fire at police officers who tried to serve warrants of arrest to two suspects in Bukidnon Tuesday afternoon will be facing multiple charges, a police official said Wednesday.

Maj. Silvestre Asiong Jr., Bukidnon Provincial Police spokesperson, said arresting officers will be filing cases against a certain Jerwel Adorable who was about to engage law enforcers in an armed confrontation in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Salawagan, Quezon town, of that province.

Asiong said Adorable, 22, will be possibly charged with direct assault, attempted homicide, and violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, for illegal possession of firearms.

According to a police report, the arresting team from the Quezon Municipal Police station was about to serve the arrest warrants for Adorable’s brother Jovel and Jason Paña, alias Joy Hinampas, at said address when the suspect intervened.

Jovel has a pending warrant for murder, while Paña has an arrest warrant for frustrated homicide.

Asiong said both the suspects fled when they saw the arresting team. Jerwel, who was not included in the warrant, drew his caliber .45 pistol on the cops.

The police, he said, shot the suspect in his right arm “to prevent his unlawful aggression.”

“Suspect (Adorable) was hit on his right arm and was immediately rushed to St. Claire Hospital for medical treatment,” the report said.

Recovered from the crime scene were a loaded Cobray Uzi with no serial number, a full magazine for the Uzi, a caliber .45 handgun with ammunition, and three pieces of items believed to amulets.

Asiong said police brought Adorable to a hospital to have his gunshot wound treated.

He said that although Adorable was not included in the warrant, they are still verifying if he has a previous criminal record.

“We are also investigating if these persons are engaged in gun-for-hire activities,” Asiong said.

He said police have continued their manhunt for the two suspects who eluded arrest.(davaotoday.com)