ANTI-TERROR MOVES. Committee on Rules Chairperson Councilor Bernard Al-ag and Committee on Peace and Public Safety Chairperson Councilor Nilo Abellera Jr., listen to inputs by the military and police during the joint committee hearing of two ordinances meant to beef up security measures in response to the ongoing Marawi siege on Wednesday, June 21. The two councilors convened the hearing in order to flesh out the details of the ordinances that will penalize individuals who leave unattended bags in public, as well as the act of recruiting and professing support to the Maute-Isis group. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
