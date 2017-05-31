ARRIVAL HONORS. President Rodrigo Duterte walks by members of the Philippine Navy during their 119th anniversary celebration held at the Sasa Wharf in Davao City on Wednesday, May 31. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Filipino businessman  tells gov’t, Reds: we must not stop until we achieve peace

First week of Martial Law marred with extrajudicial killings, forced evacuations 

PNA: We do not publish ‘fake news’

Sara Duterte sets conditions as she reiterates peace offer to NPA

‘Surrender or die’: AFP warns ISIS-linked Maute terrorists in Marawi

Army spox: too early to tell if Martial Law will be extended

NDFP consultants still protected by JASIG amid suspended peace talks

Martial Law in Mindanao: AFP’s intrusion, threats vs. Comval banana workers slammed

Farmers’ wives appeal for Duterte’s help after soldiers beat, nabbed husbands

‘We welcome any form of support’ –EastMinCom