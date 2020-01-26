CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION. Dancers perform a lion dance at the lobby of the Limketkai Luxe Hotel as part of the Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26. The Chinese New Year fell on Jan. 25. (Jigger J. Jerusalem/davaotoday.com)
