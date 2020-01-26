CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION. Dancers perform a lion dance at the lobby of the Limketkai Luxe Hotel as part of the Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26. The Chinese New Year fell on Jan. 25. (Jigger J. Jerusalem/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Lawmaker alarmed over planned VFA cancellation, CPP says time to do so

Paramilitary with bolos forcibly enter Lumad sanctuary

Lumad ‘bakwit school’ also affected by Haran closure order – IP school

We have list of Communist supporters – DILG 11

More than 55% of Davao police, overweight – PNP

P882-M fake cigarettes seized in CDO warehouses

Davao radio reporter detained for interviewing protesters

P11.3-M calamity aid to provinces approved by Davao City Council

Government support, awareness for autism treatment in Davao pushed

UCCP defends Lumad sanctuary from RPOC’s order of closure