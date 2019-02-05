DRAGON DANCE. Students from Chong Huang School performs the traditional dragon dance as the Chinese Community in Davao City celebrate Chinese New Year at Rizal Park on Monday, February 4. (Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2017 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us