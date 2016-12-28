ENVIRONMENTALISTS. Renewable energy advocates Engr. Melvin Purzuelo, National Coordinator of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas (left) and Jessica Dator-Bercilla, Senior Advocacy and Policy Officer for Asia and the Middle East of Christian Aid (right) call for more public awareness regarding the dangers of Hydroflourocarbons, a type of greenhouse gas that was used as an alternative to Chloroflourocarbons, but causes bigger problem in the environment. Their groups held a forum at the Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City on Wednesday, Dec. 28. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

