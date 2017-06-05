FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. A total of 2,732 students of Mintal Comprehensive High School in Barangay Mintal, Davao City line up for the first flag ceremony of the school year during the opening of classes on Monday, June 5. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2017 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us