 

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. A total of 2,732 students of Mintal Comprehensive High School in Barangay Mintal, Davao City line up for the first flag ceremony of the school year during the opening of classes on Monday, June 5. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

GRP welcomes NDFP in fight vs. Maute, terror groups

IBP, biz, other sectoral reps compose Eastmincom’s advisory group for ML

140 civilians trapped in Marawi fighting rescued

PNP-11 assures public of orderly opening of classes in Davao region

Duterte not interested in peace talks – Joma

Public schools to tighten security measures on opening of classes

‘More autonomous than ARMM’: New BBL draft  to  be submitted to Duterte soon

City government releases 30 guidelines for business sectors amid Martial Law

Duterte says NDFP offer to fight vs Maute shows goodwill

Pulong Duterte wife not among victims of Resorts World Manila attack