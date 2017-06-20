‘FORGIVE ME’. President Rodrigo Duterte asks for forgiveness from Maranaos during his visit o the evacuation center at Fisheries High School in Buru-un, Iligan City on Tuesday, June 20. (Alex D. Lopez/davaotoday.com)
