A local resident reads the communist publication Pasa Bilis! (Pass it Quickly) during a peace forum organized by the National Democratic Front in Barangay Makopa, Laak, Compostela Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

A local resident reads the communist publication Pasa Bilis! (Pass it Quickly) during a peace forum organized by the National Democratic Front in Barangay Makopa, Laak, Compostela Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Councilor says 14 villages in Davao severely infested with flies

KMU on end of ‘endo’: Bello failed his promise

Solon says SSS pension hike, a victory of ‘militant assertion’

PNP: tribal chieftain slay won’t affect peace talks

Duterte okays P1,000 SSS pension hike, but…

City approves more aid to typhoon victims in Luzon

Hacking downs NUJP website

Coconut replanting seen to boost economy

More than 50 Bukidnon farmers ‘rescued’ in Tarlac hacienda on the way home

Duterte’s economic team scored for adopting neoliberal policies