HIGH HOPES. Members of Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association Inc wait for the arrival of Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano as they expect that they will be able to return to their farms in Barangay San Isidro, Tagum City on Tuesday, April 18. However, the Writ of Installation issued by Mariano on April 11, 2017 was not executed after Philippine National Police Regional Director, Police Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan sought clarification from the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Davao City on the Writ. The PNP was supposed to provide assistance for the orderly execution of the farmers’ return to their lands. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)