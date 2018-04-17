IN DEFENSE OF OUR HOMES. Meranaw women observe their 3pm As’r prayers on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, as they remain vigilant in defending their homes against a demolition threat in Barangay 26-C Salmonan in Davao City. (Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Family asks Army to surface missing NDFP consultant and husband

Bureau of Immigration releases Australian missionary

Davao officials travel to Japan for urban planning lectures

Over 11,000 vacancies up for Labor Day Jobs Fair

ComVal offers new destination for ‘Visit Davao Summer Fest’

Immigration agents arrest Australian missionary, threaten her with deportation

Dureza respects Mayor Sara’s statement, but will pursue talks as President Duterte ordered

Duterte to sign EO on ‘endo’ on or before May 1

A different kind of graduation

Peace advocates support resumption of GRP-NDFP talks, urge Mayor Sara to reconsider position