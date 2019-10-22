IN SOLIDARITY. Donning costumes of other countries, pupils at the Cagayan de Oro Christian School here commemorate the United Nations Day Tuesday ahead of its 74th anniversary on Oct. 24. (Jigger J. Jerusalem/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

After a year, still no justice for victims of Sagay massacre

Progressive groups hail Nene Pimentel as ‘true patriot, rights defender’

Camiguin strict pork entry already in effect before ASF

NUPL plans to file cases vs Duterte,rights abusers in 2022

Proposal for two-year probation for workers is ‘anti-worker, anti-Filipino’ – Casilao

Mis.Or. again holds ‘pork fest’ show province is ASF-free

ACT, PNP trade barbs on shooting of Bukidnon teacher

City officials to take action vs people spreading false news during disasters

Disaster officials calm public after strong quake hits Southern Mindanao

Bukidnon teachers survive slay attempt