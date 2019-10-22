IN SOLIDARITY. Donning costumes of other countries, pupils at the Cagayan de Oro Christian School here commemorate the United Nations Day Tuesday ahead of its 74th anniversary on Oct. 24. (Jigger J. Jerusalem/davaotoday.com)
