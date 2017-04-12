Two children share a laugh as they fall flat on the pavement while they skate near Sta. Ana Port in Davao City on Holy Wednesday, April 12. A local shop rents the roller blades to the children for as low as P20 a day. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
