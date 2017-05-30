Dabawenyos submit themselves for inspection at the night market in Roxas Avenue as the city’s security measures continue to tighten a week after the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao Tuesday, May 30. (Robby Joy D. Salveron/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

PNA: We do not publish ‘fake news’

Sara Duterte sets conditions as she reiterates peace offer to NPA

‘Surrender or die’: AFP warns ISIS-linked Maute terrorists in Marawi

Army spox: too early to tell if Martial Law will be extended

NDFP consultants still protected by JASIG amid suspended peace talks

Martial Law in Mindanao: AFP’s intrusion, threats vs. Comval banana workers slammed

Farmers’ wives appeal for Duterte’s help after soldiers beat, nabbed husbands

‘We welcome any form of support’ –EastMinCom

More forces to be deployed in Davao City

Agreement on reforms suffers with cancellation of fifth round of talks – Agcaoili