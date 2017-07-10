LESSER MINING OPERATIONS. Atty. Felix Alicer, Regional Coordinator of Program Monitoring Coordination Center (PMCC)- National Task Force Diwalwal says the number of population of residents around the areas for small scale mining operations has decreased since residents get lower income because of lesser mining activities. In a press conference in Davao City on Monday, July 10, Alicer said that since resources in mining are exhaustible, it is possible that miners are having difficulties in the operations.(Robby Joy D. Salveron/davaotoday.com)