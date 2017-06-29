LOOK: Human skeletal remains found in Marawi

(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
These are photos taken inside Barangay Bangolo in Marawi City which shows human skeletal remains in the streets. The photos also show the extent of damage to lives and properties brought by the ongoing war between the Maute group and government troops.
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)
(Photos by Zia Alonto Adiong/Provincial Crisis Committee of Lanao del Sur)