LOOK: Residents near Talomo River affected by flooding

Feb. 16, 2017

Here are some of the photos taken by student Jeric Castro who is living near the Talomo River after heavy rains flooded Davao City on Thursday, Feb. 16.

FREE RIDE. Stranded passengers in NHA Bangkal ride a truck to ferry them outside the submerged Central Park Subdivision. (Photo by Jeric Castro)

WASHED. A coconut tree floats in the middle of Talomo River due to its strong current brought by the heavy rain on Thursday, Feb. 16. (Photo by Jeric Castro)

The water level in Talomo River rose due to the heavy rains. (Photo by Jeric Castro)

Flooding in the NHA Bangkal area (Photo by Jeric Castro)

 

State weather bureau PAGASA said the rains in Mindanao was caused by a tail end of a cold front.

Due to persistent rains, the Office of the President ordered the cancellation of classes in all public and private primary and secondary schools in the city.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center issued a weather bulletin around 9 a.m. Thursday declaring Orange Code in Talomo River, Matina River and Lipadas River. The warning necessitated pre-emptive evacuation of residents residing near the riverbanks.(davaotoday.com)
