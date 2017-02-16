LOOK: Residents near Talomo River affected by flooding

Here are some of the photos taken by student Jeric Castro who is living near the Talomo River after heavy rains flooded Davao City on Thursday, Feb. 16.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the rains in Mindanao was caused by a tail end of a cold front.

Due to persistent rains, the Office of the President ordered the cancellation of classes in all public and private primary and secondary schools in the city.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center issued a weather bulletin around 9 a.m. Thursday declaring Orange Code in Talomo River, Matina River and Lipadas River. The warning necessitated pre-emptive evacuation of residents residing near the riverbanks.(davaotoday.com)