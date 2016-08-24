NCIP_1

While they express their support for the ongoing formal talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, members of Lumad group Pasaka Confederation of Lumad Organizations condemn the National Commission on the Indigenous Peoples for its inaction on killings and displacements of Lumad people in Southern Mindanao during a protest action on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 in front of the NCIP office in Sandawa Plaza, New Matina, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
  • Atilla D. Hun

    Totoo ba na inutile ang implementor ng RA 8371?

    Kung totoo then NCIP must be overhauled or revamped. We call on the CabSec Leoncio Badilla Evasco Jr. of the Duterte Administration to include NCIP in its PERFORMANCE AUDIT. I-evaluate/assess ang two-decade-old implementor ng RA 8371 kung epektibo bang nakaperform sa kanilang mandato: recognize, protect and promote the rights of ICCs/IPs. May CNI, PANAMIN, ON/OSCC pa yata ang mga tao diyan na walang alam kung di mangurakot at maglinglang ng kapwa tribo nila? Kapal mukhs ayaw mag-resign.

comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Mayor Sara on death of 3-year-old boy: we’re late

Pacquiao receives NPA’s prisoners of war

New investors eye Davao after Kadayawan

Duterte: Malacañan sucks with imperialism

Duterte reissues ceasefire with CPP; tells soldiers, cops to be friendly with revolutionary forces

Groups seek DepEd’s help for Lumad teacher’s arrest

Duterte to release more political prisoners if…

Army sends elite troops to Sulu to fight ASG

NDF orders NPA to suspend offensives in Surigao for release of 5 prisoners

Councilor wants incentive-based anti-dengue ordinance