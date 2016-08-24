While they express their support for the ongoing formal talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, members of Lumad group Pasaka Confederation of Lumad Organizations condemn the National Commission on the Indigenous Peoples for its inaction on killings and displacements of Lumad people in Southern Mindanao during a protest action on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 in front of the NCIP office in Sandawa Plaza, New Matina, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)