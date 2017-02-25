A supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte wears a bedeviled mask of Senator Leila De Lima during a rally in support of the Duterte administration on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Rizal Park in Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

#EDSA31: What Davao’s martial law victims think changed after People Power

Duterte to BTC: Craft a law for the good of Moro communities in Mindanao

People’s lawyers say ‘hypocritical, inaccurate’ to depict De Lima as political prisoner

Congress urged to drop contractualization provisions in labor code

New shipping service to connect PHL-Indonesia trade

AFP to add another battalion to guard Davao’s perimeters 

Historic: Mindanao sultanates converge to support Bangsamoro peace process, federalism

Media watchdog wants probe into death of Duterte critic

2 women injured after twin quakes in Davao City

Environmentalists press for confirmation of Lopez as DENR exec