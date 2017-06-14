MORE POWER. A military water craft being towed by an army truck passed by the long lines of vehicles at the checkpoint in the entrance to Iligan City on Tuesday afternoon, June 13. (Alex D. Lopez/davaotoday.com)
Headlines

NPA declares cop as POW, stages offensive ops vs. military in Paquibato

Solon: DND, AFP making a US lackey out of Duterte

Army says presence of US troops in Marawi is ‘no big deal’, lawmaker to push for probe

Police officers, civilians rescued in Marawi

City gov’t to shoulder wake, burial expenses of soldiers killed in NPA clash

Report: Marawi kid dies of hunger, trapped family left eating blankets  

Independence day celeb: no freedom for Marawi’s displaced civilians

UP student council rejects ROTC camp building inside campus

What Independence Day? Educators slam AFP, Alamara for series of harassments vs. Lumad schools

ML fits into US strategy for domination in Asia Pacific region, NDFP-Mindanao says