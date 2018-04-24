ORDINATION. Bishop Romulo Dela Cruz, D.D. leads the ordination of Bishop of Mati Bp. Abel Apigo, D.D. at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (Mark Joy G. Basallajes/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2017 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us