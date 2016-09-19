MOTHER OF SIX. Fatima Manalo looks at the check handed to her by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night, September 19, 2016. Fatima, 31, is a mother of six young children. She was selling barbecue at the Roxas night market when the blast happened and caused her an injury in the stomach on September 2. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
WAITING FOR THE PRESIDENT. Survivors of the Davao night market bombing wait for President Rodrigo Duterte at the Matina Enclaves in Ecoland, Davao City on Monday afternoon, September 19. Duterte gave cash assistance to the casualties and their families. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
SURVIVORS of the Davao night market blast receive cash assistance sourced from the President’s Social Fund on Monday, afternoon at the Matina Enclaves in Ecoland, Davao City. The families of those who were killed received P250,000 for each family member who died in the blast. Eleven casualties who sustained serious injuries also received P250,000, while those who were slightly injured received P50,000 to P100,000. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
GOING HOME TO MANILA. Marietta Balili, 56 says she is excited to go home in Manila to be with her family. Marietta was among the 69 persons who were injured in the Roxas night market bombing in Davao City. A shrapnel is still in her left foot. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
COPING WITH LOSS. Dennis Larida, who lost his wife and son at the Davao night market bombing on September 2, 2016 says his life was never normal after the incident. He fears crowded places because he thinks another bomb explosion might occur. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)