RIZAL DAY. President Rodrigo Duterte leads the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal's martyrdom at the Rizal National Monument in Manila on Friday, Dec. 30,2016. (REY BANIQUET/ Presidential Photo)

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom at the Rizal National Monument in Manila on Friday, Dec. 30,2016. (REY BANIQUET/ Presidential Photo)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

#NinaPHL: Davao to give P11-M million aid to typhoon victims

Climate change: Advocate warns of risks on using hydroflourocarbons

What keeps the NPA busy during ceasefire?

Renewal of business permits to start on Jan. 2  

NDFP: NPA achieves steady growth in PHL

No total ban of contractualization under DOLE’s ‘DO 30’

Duterte uses rejected campaign contribution for village officials’ Christmas bonus

Reds: We will only die for the people

GRP: 17 to 20 prisoners to be freed before 2017

Life hacks: How to enjoy the holidays on a tight budget