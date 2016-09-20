Darrell Dean Blatchley, an American bone collector and firefighter is commended by the City Council on Tuesday morning, September 20 for volunteering to put out the fire that razed Mt. Apo on March 26, 2016. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2016 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us