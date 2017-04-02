Local and foreign tourists enjoy the sunset in the coastal town of Noordwijk in the Netherlands on Saturday, Apr. 1. Noordwijk has 13 kilometers of sandy beaches. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2017 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us