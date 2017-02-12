Surigao City airport was greatly damaged by magnitude 6.7 earthquake that hit Surigao Province on February 10, 2017. The damage prompted the airlines to divert the flights to Butuan City. (Rey Baniquet/Presidential Photo)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2016 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us