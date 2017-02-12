 

Surigao City airport was greatly damaged by magnitude 6.7 earthquake that hit Surigao Province on February 10, 2017. The damage prompted the airlines to divert the flights to Butuan City. (Rey Baniquet/Presidential Photo)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Paramilitary IP group threatens medical mission team in Talaingod

Ka Oris: NPA on heightened ‘armed resistance’ vs. Duterte’s all-out war

Talaingod IP leader: AFP’s ‘all-out war’ vs. NPA may target us, too

Man jumps off to death in Davao City mall

Groups oppose lowering minimum age of juvenile criminal liability

21 members of new Bangsamoro Transition Commission named  

Chinese Ambassador Zhao urges PHL gov’t to complete projects under Duterte’s term

1,000 percent increase in Davao’s real estate tax mulled

VP Leni: Talks with Reds can go sans ceasefire

103 lawmakers sign House reso urging Duterte to resume peace talks