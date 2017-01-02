TEMPORARY RELIEF. A local official in Barangay Matina Crossing prepares cupfuls of instant noodles to distribute to residents who evacuated to the barangay hall after the swelling of the Matina Pangi river on Monday night, Jan. 2, 2016. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

A volunteer in Barangay Matina Crossing prepares cupfuls of instant noodles to distribute to residents who evacuated to the barangay hall after the swelling of the Matina Pangi river on Monday night, Jan. 2, 2016. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
