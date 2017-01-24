National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili (left) and government peace panel member Hernani Braganza talk during their break on the sixth day of the peace talks at the Holiday Inn hotel in Rome, Italy.
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2016 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us