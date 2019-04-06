TREASURED MOMENT. Datu Sintunan Malibato (left), a staunch leader of Manobo tribe in Kapalong, Davao del Norte gets emotional as his son hands over his medal during the graduation and moving-up ceremony of Bakwit schools at Redemptorist Church in Davao City on Friday, April 5. The young Malibato is one of over a hundred Lumad students who pursued their education inside the evacuation center under Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanugon Community Learning Center and Mindanao Interfaith Services Foundation, Inc. (MISFI) Academy. (Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)