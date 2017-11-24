WOMEN’S PEACE TABLE. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio joins former Government of the Philippines-Moro Islamic Liberation Front Implementing Panel Chair and convenor of the National Women’s Peace Table, Irene Santiago at the ceremonial setting of table for the 1st National Women’s Peace Table at the Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City on Thursday, November 23. The event aims to provide a venue for women leaders all over the country to enable women to participate in peace building efforts. (Robby Joy D. Salveron / davaotoday.com)
