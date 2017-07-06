WOUNDED TROOPER. Private Alex Z. Agiaman, 26, a member of the Army’s 25th Infantry Battalion tells reporters that they were patrolling around Barangay Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, Compostela Valley province when a landmine exploded on July 1, Saturday. Agiaman was among the 11 injured due to the explosion. Agiaman, along with two other soldiers, were visited by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Metro Davao Medical and Research Center (MDMRC) in Davao City on Thursday, July 6. (Robby Joy D. Salveron/davaotoday.com)