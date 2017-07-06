WOUNDED TROOPER. Private Alex Z. Agiaman, 26, a member of the Army’s 25th Infantry Battalion tells reporters that they were patrolling around Barangay Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, Compostela Valley province when a landmine exploded on July 1, Saturday. Agiaman was among the 11 injured due to the explosion. Agiaman, along with two other soldiers, were visited by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Metro Davao Medical and Research Center (MDMRC) in Davao City on Thursday, July 6. (Robby Joy D. Salveron/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Beheading of kidnap victims a desperate move of ASG – Padilla

File formal complaints against erring soldiers, militants urged

MILF supports fatwa vs violent extremism in Mindanao

LTO 11 chief unaware of driver’s ‘illegal activities’

Bello: GRP, NDFP to hold informal talks before resuming 5th round in August

Coco farmers remind Duterte of promise to return levy fund

Relatives say 4 men arrested by military in Compostela Valley were ‘fishing past curfew hour’

Group lauds dissenting SC justice, 3 others who favor to limit ML in Mindanao

Presidential son calls on Filipinos to support Martial Law in Mindanao

Lawyers group ‘weeps’ for Mindanao as SC affirms constitutionality of Martial Law