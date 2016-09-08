DAVAO CITY – Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio challenged the new Task Force Davao commander Col. Erwin Bernard Neri to prevent bombing in the city for nine months.

During the turnover ceremony at the Task Force Davao headquarters, Mayor Duterte asked the new TF commander Neri to give peace to the City within 9 months not even in “three years”.

“I don’t take deaths lightly, maglisod ko especially bomb related or terrorist act related in Davao City and I’m sure ganyan din ang sentiments ng mga Dabawenyos (I don’t take deaths lightly,it is hard for me especially bomb related or terrorist act related in Davao City and I’m sure that is also the sentiments of my fellow Dabawenyos),” she said.

Duterte said that she understood that there is no perfect place in the world, where terrorist attacks also hit First World countries like France, Germany, and Great Britain.

“Wherever you go there is always the threat of terrorism, even first world countries are affected by it with their sophisticated equipment and sophisticated intelligence sources, but they were still attacked so I understand,” Duterte said.

She added that during her term as mayor last July 2010 to July 2013, she experienced zero case of bombing incident “that’s why it’s difficult for me because it is my first time.”

Meanwhile, the mayor said she already saw the digital and artist sketch of a suspect in the bombing incident.

The sketch shown by the police Wednesday, September 7 was that of a man wearing a bonnet and a face mask.

As of now, Duterte said that she is still waiting for the list of names recommended by Philippin e National Police (PNP) chief Ronald Dela Rosa to replace Sr. Supt. Michael John Dubria as Davao City Police Officer (DCPO) director.

Duterte announced that she wants both the DCPO and TFD chiefs replaced after the deadly bombing at the Roxas night market here last September 2 killed at least 14 people and wounded 70 others. (davaotoday.com)