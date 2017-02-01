STATEMENT: GRP panel chair Silvestre Bello III on Red’s lifting of unilateral ceasefire

Statement of GRP panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III on the CPP, NPA’s lifting of unilateral ceasefire on February 1, 2017

The last six months have given us a glimpse of the sort of peace that could emanate from the cessation of hostilities brought about by the re-opening of formal negotiations and the declaration of unilateral ceasefires by the GRP and NDF.

Violent clashes between the parties have gone down, displaced peoples and communities, particularly indigenous peoples, have begun returning to their homes; economic investments and vital services have begun to flow into conflict-affected areas.

Beyond these, our law enforcers have also been able to focus their attention to other serious criminal and terrorist threats.

It is, therefore, regrettable that the New People’s Army has decided to withdraw their unilateral ceasefire effective February 10, 2017.

The government panel negotiating peace with the National Democratic Front firmly believes that the unilateral ceasefire declared by both parties in August last year was instrumental in moving the peace process forward. The ceasefire has also provided our people the opportunity to participate in the bigger peace table, enabling them to voice out their positions on the ongoing negotiations.

Hence, despite the NPA’s withdrawal of their ceasefire declaration, the government peace panel has recommended to the president that we stand by our unilateral ceasefire.

We look forward to meeting with our NDF counterparts for the fourth round of talks in April and to discuss the possibility of a bilateral ceasefire agreement on February 22, as agreed upon during the third round of talks held in Rome.

It is our belief that such ceasefire agreement would set the ground rules on cessation of hostilities that could minimize, if not eliminate, the armed violence that affects communities.

In the meantime, the AFP and the PNP shall continue to provide protection and relief from the potential renewal of violence resulting from the NPA’s recent declaration.

We shall also endeavor to continue the peace-building and development efforts in conflict areas with local government units in the forefront, supported by national agencies in the delivery of basic services to our people.

Finally, we encourage all Filipinos to add their voices to the growing clamor of those directly affected by violent conflict, for continuing the ceasefire and the chance to actively participate in the discussion for socio-economic and political reforms vital to the success of a final political settlement.