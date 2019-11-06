STATEMENT | We are a development and humanitarian organization, not a “front for local communist terror groups”

Nov. 06, 2019

Statement of the Oxfam in the Philippines on its inclusion to the military’s list of allegedly front organizations for the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Photo by April Bulanadi/Oxfam

It has come to our attention that Oxfam in the Philippines has been included in a list of ‘front organizations of local communist terror groups (CTG)’ from the Department of National Defense (DND). In another list from the DND, Oxfam International and Oxfam UK are mentioned as ‘foreign funding agencies wittingly or unwittingly providing funds to CTG front organizations.’

Oxfam categorically denies these accusations.

Oxfam is a development and humanitarian organization working to reduce poverty and to provide life-saving assistance to communities affected by disasters. We have been legally registered in the Philippines and working in the country for more than 30 years.

Our vision is a just and inclusive Philippine society; and our approach is to work in partnership with a diverse group of stakeholders who are key to achieving this vision—from government, private sector, the academe, women’s organizations, community groups, to the donor community and international agencies.

As an organization committed to the humanitarian imperative, we ensure that our assistance is extended to the most vulnerable in an impartial and non-partisan manner. Oxfam is determined that all its funds and resources should only be used to further its mission and shall not be subject to diversion by any third party nor used or abused for any illegal purpose. We work in full accordance with humanitarian principles, international law and the laws of donor governments and have stringent systems in place to ensure our aid gets to the people who need it most.

Oxfam takes the risk of aid diversion extremely seriously in all areas of our operations globally, and we have clear processes in place to prevent and respond to any risks or allegations. Oxfam has rigorous financial management controls and procedures that ensure that the assistance we provide goes to the people who need it most.

If our vision and mission in the Philippines have led to Oxfam being labelled a ‘local communist terrorist group’ or a funder of ‘communist terrorist groups’ then we find this a most troubling situation. These allegations affect not only us, but also put the communities and partners we work with at risk. In a country where poverty remains, and poor communities are continually struck by disasters, we strongly believe that organizations like ours should be encouraged, rather than hindered, from undertaking our programs.
