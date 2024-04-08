Amidst heat wave, officials ensure health of Davraa participants

DAVAO CITY, Philippines -The City Social Welfare and Development Office and the City Sports Development Division made efforts to ensure the wellbeing and health of the participants in the week-long Davao Regional Athletic Association (DAVRAA) 2024 amidst the heat wave and pertussis (whooping cough) in the city.

In a media conference last April 4, 2024, Julie Dayaday, head of the CSWDO, said they ensured a dedicated medical team on constant standby to provide athletes with medical assistance for any injuries or health issues that may arise in the field.

The reported health incidents as of April 4 include 20 cases of athletes experiencing headaches and muscle pains, indicative of the strenuous physical exertion and possibly the extreme temperatures. Additionally, there were 17 cases of injuries, and 10 complaints of toothaches, each receiving prompt attention from the medical staff.

Officials noted that no serious cases of physical injury had happened, and no games were delayed due to the hot weather. Davao region is experiencing extreme weather due to El Niño and the incoming summer heat.

With the sweltering heat, organizations ensure that all athletes have continuous access to water, aiming to lessen the risk of dehydration and its potentially severe consequences. Moreover, recognizing the psychological toll that injuries and the competitive environment can exert on athletes, provisions for psychological first aid have been made.

The collaborative efforts of the CSWDO, the City Sports Development Division, and all supporting staff have been pivotal in navigating the obstacles presented by the current health and weather-related concerns. Their proactive and comprehensive approach to athlete health and safety exemplifies their commitment to fostering a nurturing and secure environment for all participants, ensuring that the DAVRAA 2024 remains a memorable and positive experience for every young athlete involved.

Davraa was held from April 1 to 7, with sports events held in 24 schools in Davao City and one in Tagum City. The opening ceremony was held at the University of the Philippines Mindanao Sports Complex In the medal tally, Davao City emerged as the overall winner hauling 385 medals including 158 gold. Tagum City came in second place as its 62 gold medals was one more than third placer Davao del Norte with 61. (davaotoday.com)

Adriel Royce Cuadrillero and Marvie Patrombon are Senior High School students from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This story is part of their work immersion program.