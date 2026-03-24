DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM Post author: KATH M. CORTEZ Post published:March 24, 2026 Post category:Latest News Post comments:0 Comments DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM. Student journalists and activists call for the defense of campus press freedom during a picket rally on Friday afternoon, March 20, 2026, condemning the recent censorship on the Primum publication of the University of Mindanao which led to the mass resignation of its editors and staff./Kath M. Cortez(davaotoday.com) Related You Might Also Like JPEPA a pest to farmers, say Davao activists November 6, 2007 DSWD still awaiting Duterte’s order for Lumad evacuees’ return July 23, 2016 Dictatorship in democratic garb June 14, 2009