FACT CHECK: Davao’s confidential funds were never used for its underground cabling projects

On a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that the Php 2.6 billion confidential funds of Davao City was spent for the city’s underground cabling project.

Zen Nepomuceno, with the username @KUglyuton, posted on his account last September 30 defending the confidential funds during Vice President Sara Duterte’s term as city mayor from 2016 to 2022. Nepomuceno implied that the city’s underground cabling of telecom and electric wires was sourced from the city’s confidential funds.

Underground cabling in San Pedro St. was an achievement of VP Sara Duterte.



Rappler did post the CIF of Davao City during the previous administration. It's obviously an attack on the VP. The question is, do you think it will materialize?



— Zen Nepomuceno (@KUglyton) September 30, 2023

Nepomuceno’s X account describes himself as “Center-Right, Anti-Commie, Pro-Government” and has 2,670 followers.

RATING: False

FACTS:

A look into the city government’s website will show that the underground cable project in Davao City was an initiative by the late councilor Leonardo Avila, Jr. through Ordinance No. 177, series of 2014.

The cabling project was intended to clear the messy overhead wires over the Sangguniang Panlungsod and City Hall in San Pedro and Pichon (formerly Magallanes) Streets.

The ordinance also indicated on Section 7 that the private electric utility companies and telecom companies would shoulder the expenses.

“Section 7. Costs

“The cost for placing underground the electronic and telecommunication wires and cables including the restoration of the excavated streets/sidewalks shall be jointly shared among the electric utility companies and public communication carriers as determined in the integrated design/plan as formulated by the Wires and Cables Technical Team;”

READ: https://www.davaocity.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Ordinance-No.-0177-14-Series-of-2014.pdf

Currently, Davao LGU has expanded the underground cabling project into five phases. Two of these have been completed with C.M Recto Street (formerly known as Claveria) on the first phase, and San Pedro Street on the second phase. The third phase is currently underway, covering Magsaysay Avenue.

The budget for this infrastructure project has been transparently stated in an article by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in 2023, which reported that the first phase costs 217 million pesos.

READ: https://pia.gov.ph/features/2023/07/21/davao-city-underground-cabling-system-a-model-for-ph-cities

There has been no connection made between the project and the confidential funds that has been the subject of scrutiny by the public and opposition lawmakers.

Furthermore, such act will be in violation of Joint Circular 2015-01 by the Commission on Audit, Department of Budget, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of National Defense and Governance Commission for GOCCs which stated clearly the guidelines on the use of confidential funds, which is solely intended for surveillance activities, very far from the speculated expenses for an LGU’s infrastructure projects.

“The utilization of such funds is generally confidential and classified by nature, which requires not only strong internal controls in the release and utilization thereof, but also strict accounting and auditing rules to prevent mishandling or improper application of the funds.” The joint circular reads.

READ: https://gcg.gov.ph/files/f9SK9rC6UiKbl9ogLfle.pdf

Rappler first ran the story that the Davao City Government had accumulated Php 2.6 billion in confidential funds under Sara Duterte’s term as mayor from 2016 to 2022.

Davao Today also ran a story on the Dabawenyo’s reaction on this issue.

READ: https://davaotoday.com/politics/where-was-the-ayuda-davaoenos-react-to-saras-p2-9b-confidential-funds

