Dabawenyos find no answers in Baste’s SOCA

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The second State of the City Address (SOCA) of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte laid down plans for more social services for Dabawenyos and discussed funding problems for the city’s bus system, but Dabawenyos wanted concrete plans on flooding and traffic.

Duterte delivered his SOCA last Tuesday afternoon August 6 at Rizal Park, San Pedro Square, in front of barangay officials, in what he said is his way of bringing his speech close to the public.

But across City Hall, some workers employed in a small department store told Davao Today they expected the mayor to present an alternative to the growing traffic problem for commuters.

“Nagkadugay bitaw nagkagrabe na gyud ang traffic, daghan na man gud sakyanan tapos wala na kaayoy masakyan lalo na pag rush hour. Everyday kay sayo kaayo mi manghawa sa balay tapos late na makauli, mas lisod pa gyud kung mag-ulan, (The traffic is getting worse by the day, there’s so many vehicles yet we can’t find a ride especially during rush hour. We have to leave our homes early and we go home late, and it’s more difficult when it rains)” a saleslady said.

June Martes, vendor at the Bankerohan Public Market expected the mayor to present a plant for vendors like him who were recently demolished from their stores in the roadside. Many of them were not able to earn much after the demolition.

“Naghulat mi nga mamention niya ang among problema sa palengke pero wala po kami nakadungog unsay pwedi na solusyon sa maong sitwasyon karon, (We waited for him to mention our problem but we didn’t hear him propose any solution to our situation)” Martes said.

Many of those interviewed by DavaoToday also expected the mayor to address the worsening flooding situation in the city, despite the recent drainage improvement projects.

Duterte’s one-hour long SOCA focused on the city’s achievements in the past 12 months, including the digitalization of public transactions, improvements in peace and order, tourism, local economy, government services, health, transportation, environment, and education.

He laid out projections on continuing the city government’s services such as the Davao City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), assistance through the city’s Lingap para sa Mahirap program, education opportunities from the city’s assistance fund, and the newly opened Davao City College.

City projects lack funds

But the mayor said the city’s top priority projects, Davao City Public Transport Modernization Project (DCPTMP, formerly known as the High Priority Bus System or HPBS), and the Waste-to-Energy (WTE), are facing funding delays from the national government due to the family’s current rift with the Marcos administration.

“Baga kaayo ang politika. Medyo menos ang nation-building karon, (We’re in the thick of politicking, with less action on nation-building) particularly in relation to the administration. So, I doubt (if they will release the budget. Just don’t expect) …. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I have to be realistic, kay mao gyud ang sitwasyon, (but that’s our situation)” Duterte said in the SOCA while veering away from his speech.

The bus modernization project has been allotted with an P80 billion budget under the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), but the city government has been following up the Department of Transportation for its release.

The WTE project, which will build a waste incinerator in Biao Escuela, Tugbok District is

still awaiting approval for its P3.4 billion fund request from the national government.

Both projects are met with objections from sectors. Jeepney drivers are protesting the new bus system that will displace them from their source of livelihood. Environmental groups urged the city government to find an environmentally sound waste recycling project because of the environmental impact of waste incinerators

READ: https://davaotoday.com/human-rights/rehab-not-phase-out-jeepney-drivers-ask-govt/

https://davaotoday.com/headline/open-letter-waste-to-energy-incineration-is-not-a-real-solution/

https://davaotoday.com/environment/australian-company-eyed-for-davaos-waste-recycling-project/

Criticizing PNP, DPWH

The mayor also deviated from his speech to add commentaries on issues and agencies which he had been criticizing of late.

On the issue of the new acting Davao City Police Director Colonel Hansel Marantan, who was not his choice for the position, he said he is giving the police chief the chance to prove himself by fulfilling his mandate in guaranteeing peace and security in the city.

Duterte also criticized the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for carrying out construction projects without proper coordination, resulting in delays and unfinished work that has caused traffic congestion.

Irked that roads that were newly paved have been destroyed by the DPWH, he proposed the agency should meet with the city government so that he will present road projects that need to be prioritized.(davaotoday.com)