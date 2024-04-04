Quiboloy evades arrest, but five associates submit to authorities

DAVAO CITY,Philippines- Authorities failed to arrest the leader of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) Apollo Quiboloy after arrest warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court 12 of Davao on charges of sexual and child abuse, but have detained five associates accused on the said charges.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Region 11 served the warrants on April 3, Wednesday at Quiboloy’s KJOC compound and “prayer mountain” in Barangay Tamayong, Calinan District, but could not locate Quiboloy.

They served the other warrant against Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, who is identified as a close aide of Quiboloy. Two other accused, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, surrendered to authorities.

NBI 11 Director Attorney Archie Albao said they served two warrants of arrest against Quiboloy, yet could not locate him. They went back to the “prayer mountain” on Thursday and still did not locate Quiboloy. On that day, two other suspects, Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada, surrendered to the NBI.

Albao said they are still tracking Quiboloy and hopes he will surrender to authorities.

A report says the Canadas are siblings. Cresente is Quiboloy’s close-in security aide and driver, Ingrid is an administrator of KOJC and Paulene is a former finance officer of the church.

Authorities served other warrants on the preacher’s other properties, including the KJOC stadium and Jose Maria College along Diversion Road and a property in Samal Island, yet could not find the preacher, Police Davao Region chief Brigadier General Alden Delvo said in an interview.

Canada and his co-accused are posting bail for their temporary release. Atty Albao said the court recommended a P200,000 bail band for the first case, and P80,000 for the second case.

The embattled preacher and his associates are facing a child and sexual abuse case refiled in court after the Department of Justice (DOJ) overturned a 2020 resolution by Davao City prosecutors that dismissed the victim’s complaint and motion for reconsideration.

Quiboloy, a close ally and “spiritual adviser” of former president Rodrigo Duterte, also faces indictment by a grand jury in California for labor trafficking, and is placed in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s most wanted list.

He is also facing arrest from the Senate for refusing to appear in its committee hearing on trafficking and abuse charges of former KJOC members.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office said during a press conference that they are prepared for contingency if Quiboloy’s supporters will stage a rally for their embattled leader. (davaotoday.com)