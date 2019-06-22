Davao chocolate maker earn new awards

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davao’s homegrown Malagos Chocolate continues to earn recognition abroad following its multiple awards and commendations bagged at this year’s Academy of Chocolate (AoC) Awards in London.

Malagos Agri-Ventures, together with four other Filipino chocolatiers have won a total of over 20 awards in five major categories: Bars, Filled Chocolates, Drinking Chocolate, Chocolate Spreads, and Packaging.

The Academy of Chocolate, founded in 2005, had a record-breaking number of entries received in this year’s awards with more than 1,500 entries representing producers from 46 countries all over the world.

The winning entries were determined by a committee of over 100 judges including chocolatiers in the industry, renowned food critics, writers and bloggers from the UK and overseas.

Davao’s local chocolate brand proudly took home five awards in the 2019 awards.

Each winning bronze are: Malagos 72% Dark Chocolate Ganache in the Individual Truffle Category; Malagos Rhum Praline in Alcohol-flavored Ganache Category; Malagos Dragée in Almonds enrobed w/ Couverture Dark Chocolate in Panned/Enrobed Fruits & Nuts Category; Malagos 72% HCP#16 Dark Chocolate in Tree to Bar Category; and Malagos 100% Pure Unsweetened Chocolate in Drinking Chocolate Category.

Meanwhile, the Malagos 65% Dark Chocolate, Malagos 72% Dark Chocolate, Dried Guyabano (Soursop) in couverture dark chocolate, and Roasted Cocoa Nibs in couverture dark chocolate were also commended during the competition.

The Malagos Chocolate is currently celebrating its 34th international award. Also, it already bagged one gold national award, and five commendations in fine chocolate competition. (davaotoday.com)