People clamor to end truce with gov’t—NPA
December 31, 2016 2:05 pm
Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa blows a ceremonial horn during the Torotot Festival on Saturday evening, Dec. 31 at Rizal Park, Davao City. Dela Rosa says law enforcement personnel across the country are patrolling the streets to ensure the safety and security of the public on yuletide holidays. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
A vender of firecrackers along the national highway in Digos City shows a variety of firecrackers and pyrotechnics on Thursday, Dec. 29. She said the supply has just arrived from Bocaue, Bulacan, the country’s fireworks capital on Wednesday, Dec. 28. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Venders of firecrackers along the national highway in Digos City admit that sale has declined as buyers choose the safer party horns to welcome the New Year. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
President Rodrigo Duterte leads the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom at the Rizal National Monument in Manila on Friday, Dec. 30,2016. (REY BANIQUET/ Presidential Photo)
DTV
Advertisement
December 18th, 2016
November 22nd, 2016
November 21st, 2016
November 7th, 2016
October 21st, 2016
October 21st, 2016
September 4th, 2016
December 24th, 2015
October 30th, 2015
August 7th, 2015
July 20th, 2015
April 16th, 2015
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)