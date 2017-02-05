Employment rate in Davao up by 95.5 percent
February 5, 2017 11:29 pm
President Rodrigo Duterte spends a solemn moment at the grave
of his mother Soledad during her death anniversary on Saturday, Feb 4. (Karl Norman Alonzo/ Presidential Photo)
Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod joins workers protesting outside where they hold a DOLE conference on Friday. Maglunsod says the workers should continue to protest for workers rights as the current government only cater reforms. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Despite positive announcement from the current administration on ending contractualization, Kilusang Mayo Uno in Southern Mindanao says it would continue to call on “genuine” abolition of contractuazliation practice during their picket rally outside a hotel in Obrero, Davao City, Friday. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
The militant Kilusang Mayo Uno mounts protest on Friday outside the ongoing conference called by the Department of Labor and Employment in Davao City. It called on DOLE to investigate the fire incident inside the House Technology Industries, Inc. in Cavite last Feb. 3 to give justice the victims of the said incident.
A participant during the national convention of the Philippine Association of Water Districts poses with a standee of President Rodrigo Duterte outside the venue of the convention on Thursday, Feb. 2. Duterte was guest during the event. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Women activists condemn the new US government policy of banning entry of immigrants from seven Muslim countries during the World Hijab Day in Davao on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Contributed photo)
DTV
Advertisement
February 2nd, 2017
February 1st, 2017
February 1st, 2017
January 21st, 2017
January 21st, 2017
September 4th, 2016
December 24th, 2015
October 30th, 2015
August 7th, 2015
July 20th, 2015
April 16th, 2015
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)