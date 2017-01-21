  • SUPPLEMENTAL GUIDELINES

    Peace panels of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines sign the supplemental guidelines of the Joint Monitoring Committee on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Rome, Italy. This is the first agreement signed by both Parties in the third round of talks. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

  • READY TO TALK

    Members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel (left) and members of the Philippine government peace panel begin discussing the substantive agenda on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms on the second day of the peace talks in Rome, Italy Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the third round of GRP-NDFP peace talks facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

  • BIKE EVENT

    Senator Pia Cayetano invites women and young girls to join the Bike for Hope from Davao City to Tagum City on January 20-22 in a press conference on Friday, Jan.20, 2017 in Davao City. (Jaycel Villacorte davaotoday.com)

  • SOCIAL MOVEMENT

    In line with the recently opened talks on socio-economic reforms between the government and the National Democratic Front, Universidad Nacional de Colombia researcher Francisco Gutierrez Sanin said implementation of reforms that would be agreed by both parties cannot be done without social movement​.

  • ROUND 3

    Peace panels from the government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the third round of peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thusday, Jan. 19, 2017. From left: NDFP chief consultant Jose Maria Sison, Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Erik Forner, NDFP chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili, GRP peace panel chair Silvestre Bello III, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Jr., Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and Norwegian Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

  • ADMIRED

    Meeting the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines is listed on the bucket list of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. Yasay said he admires Sison’s dedication for the welfare of the Filipino people. The two met during the opening of the third round of the GRP-NDF peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

Headlines

JMC to be fully operational with signing of new guidelines

January 21, 2017 8:35 pm

GRP proposes social-economic projects ahead of final peace pact

January 21, 2017 10:47 am

GRP, NDF to sign supplemental guidelines on Joint Monitoring Committee today

January 21, 2017 8:28 am

PHL to share gains on peace process in UN forum  

January 21, 2017 6:16 am

NDFP highlights need for genuine agrarian reform 30 years after Mendiola massacre 

January 21, 2017 6:03 am

Davao Mall urged to pay penalties despite closure order

January 20, 2017 11:02 pm

Politics

JMC to be fully operational with signing of new guidelines

21 January, 2017

Culture

Miss U in Davao: Mindanao-weaved fabrics take center stage

20 January, 2017

Economy

Davao Mall urged to pay penalties despite closure order

20 January, 2017

Human Rights

NDFP highlights need for genuine agrarian reform 30 years after Mendiola massacre 

21 January, 2017

Environment

Guardians of the sea: Panabo launches ‘Sea-Borne Floating Patrol Base’

20 January, 2017

Events

Davao’s Chinese community to welcome New Year on Jan. 27

19 January, 2017

Editorial Cartoon

DTV

Science and Tech

Cheaper way to treat septic water introduced

15 December, 2016

Business

4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

12 January, 2017

Lifestyle

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

10 January, 2017

Arts and Culture

Davao artists paint children in violence-free murals

05 December, 2016
Today's Views
Gombil
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Wherefrom springs Marcos’ grievous wrong
DON J. PAGUSARA
Plurality of poseurs
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Inconsistent programs and empty rhetoric
LEO XL Y. FUENTES, JR.

Stand Point

STANDPOINT | We must prove that peace talks will bring genuine change - NDFP

January 21st, 2017

...
STANDPOINT | Commitment of GRP, NDFP remain strong - Bello

January 21st, 2017

There are reasons to hope we can hurdle the task we meant to accomplish in these talks. From the pre-meeting of the panels held last night to finalize our discussion...
STANDPOINT | GRP, NDF urged to hurdle snags, focus on CASER

January 21st, 2017

As a people's movement for a just and lasting peace, we at Sowing the Seeds of Peace in Mindanao are encouraging both parties to hurdle the snags in the current...
STANDPOINT | An Open Letter to Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association

December 18th, 2016

Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc., (MARBAI) is an association comprised of 159 member agrarian reform beneficiaries of mostly banana farmers, workers, planters and growers. Our organization existed as an...
7 years after Ampatuan Massacre: Case delays blight any hope for justice

November 22nd, 2016

November 23, 2009 is a day that will forever live in infamy, not only for the Philippine media community, which lost 32 of its own in what is now acknowledged...
Children taking a stand

November 21st, 2016

November 20 is the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which mandates and obliges governments, including the Philippines to uphold children’s rights to...

Regions

Gensan commiserates with Davao in deadly blast

September 4th, 2016

General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera denounced the incident he described as "senseless"....
IN PHOTOS: Davao City to give Sorsogon LGU’s P500T financial assistance

December 24th, 2015

Chopper carrying advance party of Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte lands at Gallanosa National High School, Irosin, Sorsogon. Duterte is set to give out financial assistance to typhoon affected LGUs...
Youth groups seek SC help to extend voters registration

October 30th, 2015

A few days before the last day of the voter registration period for the upcoming 2016 national elections, Kabataan Partylist, along with several other youth leaders, filed a petition before...
Duterte tops Bicol's online news presidential polls

August 7th, 2015

Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte still tops at 51.81 % public approval over Mar Roxas with 37.75 % in the online survey conducted by online news BicolToday.com....
Ifugao village denounces death threats vs. councilman

July 20th, 2015

In a community petition and barangay resolution, the villagers of Barangay Tulludan of this town denounced the death threat and false accusations made against their barangay council member, Nonoy Bungtiwen...
Online libel non-existing; libel rap on newsman Bandol before enactment of Cyber Crime Law

April 16th, 2015

By law, the online news cannot be defined legally as a” publication” since the existing libel law then, was limited to printed publication and broadcast media....

Photography

  • IN PHOTOS | FIRST DAY OF 2017

    Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

  • IN PHOTOS | Reds celebrate Party anniversary in Davao City

    On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.

  • AFTER THE FIRE

    Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

  • LONELY MAN

    Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)

  • CAREFREE

    Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • SIESTA

    Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)

  • IN PHOTOS | The state of the Lumad in Talaingod after evacuation

    A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.

  • Workers dare Duterte to fulfill campaign promises during Bonifacio Day rally

    On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.

  • IN PHOTOS | Dabawenyos join nationwide #BlackFriday Protest

    Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

  • PLAYTIME

    It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

