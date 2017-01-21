Meeting the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines is listed on the bucket list of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. Yasay said he admires Sison’s dedication for the welfare of the Filipino people. The two met during the opening of the third round of the GRP-NDF peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)