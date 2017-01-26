  • FRUITFUL

    The third round of formal talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Rome, Italy. Both Parties declared it as successful. (L-R) NDFP Senior Adviser Luis Jalandoni, NDFP peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili, Royal Norwegian Government Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum, GRP panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

    National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili (left) and government peace panel member Hernani Braganza talk during their break on the sixth day of the peace talks at the Holiday Inn hotel in Rome, Italy.

    Members of various revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines stage a lightning rally at the intersection of Edsa – Aurora boulevard in Cubao Quezon City on Monday, January 23, to call for a general amnesy for all political prisoners across the country. (Contributed photo by NDFP)

    An estimate of 750,000 marchers, mostly women, in Los Angeles City in California attended a rally on Saturday to drum up the call for equality and protection of women’s rights a day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. (Photos by Omar Bantayan)

    Peace panels of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines sign the supplemental guidelines of the Joint Monitoring Committee on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Rome, Italy. This is the first agreement signed by both Parties in the third round of talks. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

    Members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel (left) and members of the Philippine government peace panel begin discussing the substantive agenda on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms on the second day of the peace talks in Rome, Italy Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the third round of GRP-NDFP peace talks facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

Headlines

WATCH: Closing statement of Special Envoy Slattum on the GRP-NDFP talks in Rome

January 26, 2017 2:03 pm

GRP-NDFP Rome talks declared successful

January 26, 2017 8:07 am

Jalandoni: Despite absence, Joma prepares closing statement for third round

January 26, 2017 7:59 am

WATCH: GRP, NDFP sign ground rules on CASER meetings

January 25, 2017 9:36 pm

GRP, NDFP accelerate CASER meetings with signing of ground rules  

January 25, 2017 9:33 pm

First in 10 years: Duterte to convene NAPC en banc assembly

January 25, 2017 9:21 pm

Politics

GRP-NDFP Rome talks declared successful

GRP-NDFP Rome talks declared successful

26 January, 2017

Culture

Youth party files bill to abolish ‘tuition system,’ introduces ‘nationalist’ curriculum

Youth party files bill to abolish ‘tuition system,’ introduces ‘nationalist’ curriculum

23 January, 2017

Economy

Councilor laments Davao’s water shortage

Councilor laments Davao’s water shortage

25 January, 2017

Human Rights

Zarate on slain Surigao IP leader: ‘A travesty to peace talks”

Zarate on slain Surigao IP leader: ‘A travesty to peace talks”

25 January, 2017

Environment

Davao Norte, Oriental placed under state of calamity

Davao Norte, Oriental placed under state of calamity

25 January, 2017

Events

Davao’s Chinese community to welcome New Year on Jan. 27

Davao’s Chinese community to welcome New Year on Jan. 27

19 January, 2017

Editorial Cartoon

Science and Tech

Cheaper way to treat septic water introduced

Cheaper way to treat septic water introduced

15 December, 2016

Business

4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

12 January, 2017

Lifestyle

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

10 January, 2017

Arts and Culture

Davao artists paint children in violence-free murals

Davao artists paint children in violence-free murals

05 December, 2016
Today's Views
Gombil
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Wherefrom springs Marcos’ grievous wrong
DON J. PAGUSARA
Plurality of poseurs
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Inconsistent programs and empty rhetoric
LEO XL Y. FUENTES, JR.

Stand Point

STANDPOINT | We must prove that peace talks will bring genuine change - NDFP

STANDPOINT | We must prove that peace talks will bring genuine change - NDFP

January 21st, 2017

...
STANDPOINT | Commitment of GRP, NDFP remain strong - Bello

STANDPOINT | Commitment of GRP, NDFP remain strong - Bello

January 21st, 2017

There are reasons to hope we can hurdle the task we meant to accomplish in these talks. From the pre-meeting of the panels held last night to finalize our discussion...
STANDPOINT | GRP, NDF urged to hurdle snags, focus on CASER

STANDPOINT | GRP, NDF urged to hurdle snags, focus on CASER

January 21st, 2017

As a people's movement for a just and lasting peace, we at Sowing the Seeds of Peace in Mindanao are encouraging both parties to hurdle the snags in the current...
STANDPOINT | An Open Letter to Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association

STANDPOINT | An Open Letter to Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association

December 18th, 2016

Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc., (MARBAI) is an association comprised of 159 member agrarian reform beneficiaries of mostly banana farmers, workers, planters and growers. Our organization existed as an...
7 years after Ampatuan Massacre: Case delays blight any hope for justice

7 years after Ampatuan Massacre: Case delays blight any hope for justice

November 22nd, 2016

November 23, 2009 is a day that will forever live in infamy, not only for the Philippine media community, which lost 32 of its own in what is now acknowledged...
Children taking a stand

Children taking a stand

November 21st, 2016

November 20 is the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which mandates and obliges governments, including the Philippines to uphold children’s rights to...

Regions

Gensan commiserates with Davao in deadly blast

Gensan commiserates with Davao in deadly blast

September 4th, 2016

General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera denounced the incident he described as "senseless"....
IN PHOTOS: Davao City to give Sorsogon LGU’s P500T financial assistance

IN PHOTOS: Davao City to give Sorsogon LGU’s P500T financial assistance

December 24th, 2015

Chopper carrying advance party of Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte lands at Gallanosa National High School, Irosin, Sorsogon. Duterte is set to give out financial assistance to typhoon affected LGUs...
Youth groups seek SC help to extend voters registration

Youth groups seek SC help to extend voters registration

October 30th, 2015

A few days before the last day of the voter registration period for the upcoming 2016 national elections, Kabataan Partylist, along with several other youth leaders, filed a petition before...
Duterte tops Bicol's online news presidential polls

Duterte tops Bicol's online news presidential polls

August 7th, 2015

Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte still tops at 51.81 % public approval over Mar Roxas with 37.75 % in the online survey conducted by online news BicolToday.com....
Ifugao village denounces death threats vs. councilman

Ifugao village denounces death threats vs. councilman

July 20th, 2015

In a community petition and barangay resolution, the villagers of Barangay Tulludan of this town denounced the death threat and false accusations made against their barangay council member, Nonoy Bungtiwen...
Online libel non-existing; libel rap on newsman Bandol before enactment of Cyber Crime Law

Online libel non-existing; libel rap on newsman Bandol before enactment of Cyber Crime Law

April 16th, 2015

By law, the online news cannot be defined legally as a” publication” since the existing libel law then, was limited to printed publication and broadcast media....

Photography

  • IN PHOTOS | FIRST DAY OF 2017

    Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

  • IN PHOTOS | Reds celebrate Party anniversary in Davao City

    On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.

  • AFTER THE FIRE

    Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

  • LONELY MAN

    Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)

  • CAREFREE

    Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • SIESTA

    Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)

  • IN PHOTOS | The state of the Lumad in Talaingod after evacuation

    A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.

  • Workers dare Duterte to fulfill campaign promises during Bonifacio Day rally

    On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.

  • IN PHOTOS | Dabawenyos join nationwide #BlackFriday Protest

    Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

  • PLAYTIME

    It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

