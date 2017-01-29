1,500 gov't forces to secure ASEAN meetings in Davao
January 29, 2017 11:35 pm
The Chinese community in Davao celebrates the New Year 2017 with colorful and lively dragon dance presentation at the People’s Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, joined by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (second from right), Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC) Chairman Tomas Alcantara (fourth from left) and top officials of the JGC Corporation, holds the “Kagami Biraki” or the Japanese traditional breaking of the sake barrel during the inauguration of the Sarangani Energy Corporation Power Plant (SECPP) Sections 1 and 2 at Barangay Kamanga in Maasim, Sarangani on January 26, 2017. (Karl Norman Alonzo/ Presidential Photo)
Datu Abul Khayr Alonto, chairman of Mindanao Development Authority announces in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 25 that the province of Tawi-Tawi will be declared as an economic free zone. (Jaycel Villacorte/davaotoday.com)
Philip Nidea, supervising Labor and Employment Officer of PESO, says that there are lot of job opportunities for job seekers in the city because of the influx of investors in a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Jaycel Villacorte/davaotoday.com)
The third round of formal talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Rome, Italy. Both Parties declared it as successful. (L-R) NDFP Senior Adviser Luis Jalandoni, NDFP peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili, Royal Norwegian Government Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum, GRP panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili (left) and government peace panel member Hernani Braganza talk during their break on the sixth day of the peace talks at the Holiday Inn hotel in Rome, Italy.
January 28, 2017 10:33 am
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)