Duterte warns mayors on drugs list: Resign or confess
January 9, 2017 10:00 pm
More than 3,000 new teachers from different areas in Davao region take their oath at the University of Mindanao in Davao City on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Maria Patricia C. Borromeo/davaotoday.com)
Filipino actress Monique Wilson kisses a Matigsalug child during her visit in Barangay Cabalantian in Kitaotao, Bukidnon province on Sunday, Jan. 8 for the One Billion Rising global movement to end violence against women. (Photo by Kilab Multimedia)
Bagane Fiola, director of the independent film Baboy Halas (Wailings in the Forest), is proud to announce that their movie is included in the films to be screened at the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2017. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa, along with officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, does the signature gesture of President Rodrigo Duterte after the first Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police (AFP-PNP) Joint Command Conference held in Malacañan on January 6, 2017. (Ace R. Morandante/Presidential Photo)
A young child plays with pigeons in Rizal Park in Davao City on Thursday, Jan. 4. Park goers in Davao City can buy grains from a local seller for P5 to feed the pigeons who regularly fly by the park in Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Retired Brig. Gen. Leoncio Cirunay, Jr., regional director of the Office of Civil Defense Region 11 says the city’s target of zero percent casualty in every calamity will only be possible if the people will commit to following the directions of authorities. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)