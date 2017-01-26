WATCH: Closing statement of Special Envoy Slattum on the GRP-NDFP talks in Rome
January 26, 2017 2:03 pm
The third round of formal talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Rome, Italy. Both Parties declared it as successful. (L-R) NDFP Senior Adviser Luis Jalandoni, NDFP peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili, Royal Norwegian Government Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum, GRP panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III, and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili (left) and government peace panel member Hernani Braganza talk during their break on the sixth day of the peace talks at the Holiday Inn hotel in Rome, Italy.
Members of various revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines stage a lightning rally at the intersection of Edsa – Aurora boulevard in Cubao Quezon City on Monday, January 23, to call for a general amnesy for all political prisoners across the country. (Contributed photo by NDFP)
An estimate of 750,000 marchers, mostly women, in Los Angeles City in California attended a rally on Saturday to drum up the call for equality and protection of women’s rights a day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. (Photos by Omar Bantayan)
Peace panels of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines sign the supplemental guidelines of the Joint Monitoring Committee on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Rome, Italy. This is the first agreement signed by both Parties in the third round of talks. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel (left) and members of the Philippine government peace panel begin discussing the substantive agenda on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms on the second day of the peace talks in Rome, Italy Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the third round of GRP-NDFP peace talks facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
January 26, 2017 2:03 pm
DTV
Advertisement
January 21st, 2017
January 21st, 2017
December 18th, 2016
November 22nd, 2016
November 21st, 2016
September 4th, 2016
December 24th, 2015
October 30th, 2015
August 7th, 2015
July 20th, 2015
April 16th, 2015
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)