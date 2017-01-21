JMC to be fully operational with signing of new guidelines
Peace panels of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines sign the supplemental guidelines of the Joint Monitoring Committee on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Rome, Italy. This is the first agreement signed by both Parties in the third round of talks. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel (left) and members of the Philippine government peace panel begin discussing the substantive agenda on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms on the second day of the peace talks in Rome, Italy Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the third round of GRP-NDFP peace talks facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Senator Pia Cayetano invites women and young girls to join the Bike for Hope from Davao City to Tagum City on January 20-22 in a press conference on Friday, Jan.20, 2017 in Davao City. (Jaycel Villacorte davaotoday.com)
In line with the recently opened talks on socio-economic reforms between the government and the National Democratic Front, Universidad Nacional de Colombia researcher Francisco Gutierrez Sanin said implementation of reforms that would be agreed by both parties cannot be done without social movement.
Peace panels from the government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the third round of peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thusday, Jan. 19, 2017. From left: NDFP chief consultant Jose Maria Sison, Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Erik Forner, NDFP chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili, GRP peace panel chair Silvestre Bello III, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Jr., Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and Norwegian Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Meeting the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines is listed on the bucket list of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. Yasay said he admires Sison’s dedication for the welfare of the Filipino people. The two met during the opening of the third round of the GRP-NDF peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)