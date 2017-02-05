  • VISIT

    President Rodrigo Duterte spends a solemn moment at the grave
    of his mother Soledad during her death anniversary on Saturday, Feb 4. (Karl Norman Alonzo/ Presidential Photo)

  • WITH THE WORKERS

    Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod joins workers protesting outside where they hold a DOLE conference on Friday. Maglunsod says the workers should continue to protest for workers rights as the current government only cater reforms. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • CONTINUING STRUGGLE

    Despite positive announcement from the current administration on ending contractualization, Kilusang Mayo Uno in Southern Mindanao ​says it would continue to call ​on “genuine” abolition of contractuazliation practice during their picket rally outside a hotel in Obrero, Davao City, Friday. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • CALL FOR JUSTICE

    T​he m​ilitant Kilusang Mayo Uno mount​s​ protest ​on ​Friday outside the ongoing conference ​called ​by the Department of Labor and Employment​ in Davao City. It called on DOLE to investigate the fire incident inside the House Technology Industries, Inc. in Cavite last Feb. 3 to give justice the victims of the said incident.

  • DU30 STANDEE

    A participant during the national convention of the Philippine Association of Water Districts poses with a standee of President Rodrigo Duterte outside the venue of the convention on Thursday, Feb. 2. Duterte was guest during the event. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

  • ON WORLD HIJAB DAY

    Women activists condemn the new US government policy of banning entry of immigrants from seven Muslim countries during the World Hijab Day in Davao on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Contributed photo)

  • VISIT
  • WITH THE WORKERS
  • CONTINUING STRUGGLE
  • CALL FOR JUSTICE
  • DU30 STANDEE
  • ON WORLD HIJAB DAY

Headlines

Employment rate in Davao up by 95.5 percent

February 5, 2017 11:29 pm

Duterte wants Leftist negotiators back in prison

February 5, 2017 12:13 pm

Peace talks suffer setback, Duterte suspends talks with Reds  

February 5, 2017 12:19 am

Groups to GRP-NDFP peace panels: Continue talks despite end of truce

February 4, 2017 10:27 pm

Tribal leader shot dead in Bukidnon

February 4, 2017 5:27 pm

‘Be ready to fight,’ Duterte orders AFP units as truce with Reds lifted

February 3, 2017 10:04 pm

Politics

Duterte wants Leftist negotiators back in prison

Duterte wants Leftist negotiators back in prison

05 February, 2017

Culture

World Hijab Day: Women call to end discrimination

World Hijab Day: Women call to end discrimination

02 February, 2017

Economy

Employment rate in Davao up by 95.5 percent

Employment rate in Davao up by 95.5 percent

05 February, 2017

Human Rights

Tribal leader shot dead in Bukidnon

Tribal leader shot dead in Bukidnon

04 February, 2017

Environment

Lopez lauded for closure order vs. 21 mining companies

Lopez lauded for closure order vs. 21 mining companies

03 February, 2017

Events

‘Let’s make LIMPYO’: AdDU studes, Cenro to launch environmental campaign

‘Let’s make LIMPYO’: AdDU studes, Cenro to launch environmental campaign

03 February, 2017

Editorial Cartoon

Most Viewed

DTV

Science and Tech

Group urges gov’t to ‘institutionalize’ Project NOAH

Group urges gov’t to ‘institutionalize’ Project NOAH

02 February, 2017

Business

4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

12 January, 2017

Lifestyle

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

10 January, 2017

Arts and Culture

Davao artists paint children in violence-free murals

Davao artists paint children in violence-free murals

05 December, 2016
Today's Views
Trump, Duterte and clenched fist
Jefferson Lyndon D. Ragragio
Gombil
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Wherefrom springs Marcos’ grievous wrong
DON J. PAGUSARA
Plurality of poseurs
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO

Advertisement

Stand Point

STATEMENT: GRP panel chair Silvestre Bello III on Red's lifting of unilateral ceasefire

STATEMENT: GRP panel chair Silvestre Bello III on Red's lifting of unilateral ceasefire

February 2nd, 2017

We look forward to meeting with our NDF counterparts for the fourth round of talks in April and to discuss the possibility of a bilateral ceasefire agreement on February 22,...
STATEMENT: GRP respects CPP, NPA decision to terminate ceasefire

STATEMENT: GRP respects CPP, NPA decision to terminate ceasefire

February 1st, 2017

We agree that the situation, with various incidents on the ground, had become untenable to sustain without the guidelines and protocols that a bilateral ceasefire provides....
STATEMENT: Declaration terminating the unilateral interim ceasefire

STATEMENT: Declaration terminating the unilateral interim ceasefire

February 1st, 2017

With this declaration and notice, the August 28 unilateral ceasefire shall effectively expire on 11:59 p.m. of February 10....
STANDPOINT | We must prove that peace talks will bring genuine change - NDFP

STANDPOINT | We must prove that peace talks will bring genuine change - NDFP

January 21st, 2017

...
STANDPOINT | Commitment of GRP, NDFP remain strong - Bello

STANDPOINT | Commitment of GRP, NDFP remain strong - Bello

January 21st, 2017

There are reasons to hope we can hurdle the task we meant to accomplish in these talks. From the pre-meeting of the panels held last night to finalize our discussion...
STANDPOINT | GRP, NDF urged to hurdle snags, focus on CASER

STANDPOINT | GRP, NDF urged to hurdle snags, focus on CASER

January 21st, 2017

As a people's movement for a just and lasting peace, we at Sowing the Seeds of Peace in Mindanao are encouraging both parties to hurdle the snags in the current...

Regions

Gensan commiserates with Davao in deadly blast

Gensan commiserates with Davao in deadly blast

September 4th, 2016

General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera denounced the incident he described as "senseless"....
IN PHOTOS: Davao City to give Sorsogon LGU’s P500T financial assistance

IN PHOTOS: Davao City to give Sorsogon LGU’s P500T financial assistance

December 24th, 2015

Chopper carrying advance party of Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte lands at Gallanosa National High School, Irosin, Sorsogon. Duterte is set to give out financial assistance to typhoon affected LGUs...
Youth groups seek SC help to extend voters registration

Youth groups seek SC help to extend voters registration

October 30th, 2015

A few days before the last day of the voter registration period for the upcoming 2016 national elections, Kabataan Partylist, along with several other youth leaders, filed a petition before...
Duterte tops Bicol's online news presidential polls

Duterte tops Bicol's online news presidential polls

August 7th, 2015

Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte still tops at 51.81 % public approval over Mar Roxas with 37.75 % in the online survey conducted by online news BicolToday.com....
Ifugao village denounces death threats vs. councilman

Ifugao village denounces death threats vs. councilman

July 20th, 2015

In a community petition and barangay resolution, the villagers of Barangay Tulludan of this town denounced the death threat and false accusations made against their barangay council member, Nonoy Bungtiwen...
Online libel non-existing; libel rap on newsman Bandol before enactment of Cyber Crime Law

Online libel non-existing; libel rap on newsman Bandol before enactment of Cyber Crime Law

April 16th, 2015

By law, the online news cannot be defined legally as a” publication” since the existing libel law then, was limited to printed publication and broadcast media....

Photography

  • IN PHOTOS | FIRST DAY OF 2017

    Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

  • IN PHOTOS | Reds celebrate Party anniversary in Davao City

    On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.

  • AFTER THE FIRE

    Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

  • LONELY MAN

    Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)

  • CAREFREE

    Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • SIESTA

    Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)

  • IN PHOTOS | The state of the Lumad in Talaingod after evacuation

    A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.

  • Workers dare Duterte to fulfill campaign promises during Bonifacio Day rally

    On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.

  • IN PHOTOS | Dabawenyos join nationwide #BlackFriday Protest

    Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

  • PLAYTIME

    It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

Like us on facebook

Special Reports