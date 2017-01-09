  • TEACHERS’ OATH TAKING

    More than 3,000 new teachers from different areas in Davao region take their oath at the University of Mindanao in Davao City on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Maria Patricia C. Borromeo/davaotoday.com)

  • ADVOCACY

    Filipino actress Monique Wilson kisses a Matigsalug child during her visit in Barangay Cabalantian in Kitaotao, Bukidnon province on Sunday, Jan. 8 for the One Billion Rising global movement to end violence against women. (Photo by Kilab Multimedia)

  • INDEPENDENT FILM DIRECTOR

    Bagane Fiola, director of the independent film Baboy Halas (Wailings in the Forest), is proud to announce that their movie is included in the films to be screened at the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2017. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

  • DUTERTE’S MEN

    Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa, along with officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, does the signature gesture of President Rodrigo Duterte after the first Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police (AFP-PNP) Joint Command Conference held in Malacañan on January 6, 2017. (Ace R. Morandante/Presidential Photo)

  • PLAYFUL

    A young child plays with pigeons in Rizal Park in Davao City on Thursday, Jan. 4. Park goers in Davao City can buy grains from a local seller for P5 to feed the pigeons who regularly fly by the park in Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

  • COMMITMENT

    Retired Brig. Gen. Leoncio Cirunay, Jr., regional director of the Office of Civil Defense Region 11 says the city’s target of zero percent casualty in every calamity will only be possible if the people will commit to following the directions of authorities. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

Headlines

Duterte warns mayors on drugs list: Resign or confess

January 9, 2017 10:00 pm

3,800 newly licensed teachers take oath in Davao

January 9, 2017 7:06 pm

Kapalong town orders suspension of classes due to TD Auring 

January 8, 2017 7:21 pm

‘Baboy Halas': Davao’s indie film heads to Netherlands film fest

January 8, 2017 6:48 pm

Army: 'Lawless armed group' intentionally killed tribal chieftain

January 8, 2017 12:34 am

Lack of speed guns, breath analyzer cuts traffic apprehensions

January 7, 2017 11:58 pm

Politics

Culture

Economy

Human Rights

Environment

Events

Editorial Cartoon

Science and Tech

Business

Lifestyle

Arts and Culture

Today's Views
Gombil Mansimuy-at, one of the village leaders of Sambulongan, Talaingod, Davao del Norte. (photo by Jan Khim Gamora)
Gombil
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
Award-winning writer Don Pagusara joins the candle lighting ceremony conducted by the students of Ateneo de Davao University to condemn the hero's burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos on Monday, November 21 in front of Ateneo de Davao University in Roxas Avenue. Pagusara was among the thousands of activists who were abducted, tortured, and jailed during the Martial Law.(Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Wherefrom springs Marcos’ grievous wrong
DON J. PAGUSARA
diliman-commune
Plurality of poseurs
ANDREA MALAYA M. RAGRAGIO
inconsistent-programs-and-empty-rhetoric
Inconsistent programs and empty rhetoric
LEO XL Y. FUENTES, JR.

Stand Point

STANDPOINT | An Open Letter to Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association

STANDPOINT | An Open Letter to Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association

December 18th, 2016

Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc., (MARBAI) is an association comprised of 159 member agrarian reform beneficiaries of mostly banana farmers, workers, planters and growers. Our organization existed as an...
7 years after Ampatuan Massacre: Case delays blight any hope for justice

7 years after Ampatuan Massacre: Case delays blight any hope for justice

November 22nd, 2016

November 23, 2009 is a day that will forever live in infamy, not only for the Philippine media community, which lost 32 of its own in what is now acknowledged...
Children taking a stand

Children taking a stand

November 21st, 2016

November 20 is the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which mandates and obliges governments, including the Philippines to uphold children’s rights to...
Making peace last

Making peace last

November 7th, 2016

There is a larger table outside. These are the People’s Peace Tables. These are the tables where people’s voices can and will be heard and taken seriously. ...
STANDPOINT | The outright violation of the rights of indigenous peoples to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression

STANDPOINT | The outright violation of the rights of indigenous peoples to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression

October 21st, 2016

The violent dispersal of the indigenous peoples’ peaceful assembly on 19 October 2016 at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines is beyond deplorable and calls for immediate retribution. Asia Indigenous...
STANDPOINT | Support farmers' production of non-GMO crops

STANDPOINT | Support farmers' production of non-GMO crops

October 21st, 2016

On October 14, 2016, Davao Today published an article entitled “Group mounts ‘anti-GMO’ protest on World Food Day celebration” which talks about the rally done by different cause-oriented groups in...

Regions

General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera denounced the incident he described as "senseless"....
Photography

  • IN PHOTOS | FIRST DAY OF 2017

    Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

  • IN PHOTOS | Reds celebrate Party anniversary in Davao City

    On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.

  • AFTER THE FIRE

    Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

  • LONELY MAN

    Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)

  • CAREFREE

    Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

  • SIESTA

    Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)

  • IN PHOTOS | The state of the Lumad in Talaingod after evacuation

    A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.

  • Workers dare Duterte to fulfill campaign promises during Bonifacio Day rally

    On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.

  • IN PHOTOS | Dabawenyos join nationwide #BlackFriday Protest

    Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

  • PLAYTIME

    It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

