Rival coop denies hand in shooting of farmers
January 16, 2017 9:33 pm
President Rodrigo Duterte shows his thick printout of personalities allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade in the country during a speech in the installation of officers and board of trustees of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Marco Polo Hotel.
President Rodrigo Duterte and Hon. Joel L. Otarra, Philippine Postal Office Postmaster General reveal the commemorative stamp that features the logo of the ASEAN 50 Philippines 2017 on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City. The stamps are limited edition quantity with only 101,000 pieces printed. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Philippine President and ASEAN 2017 chairman Rodrigo Duterte unveils the commemorative coin specially designed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the 50th anniversary and the Philippine chairmanship of the ASEAN on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, President Rodrigo Duterte, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Jr. during the Launch of the Philippine Chairmanship to the ASEAN 2017 at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
A taho vendor attends to students of Mintal Elementary School as they take a short break while waiting for the arrival of Japanese First Lady Akie Abe outside the Mintal Public Cemetery on Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2017. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe high-fives a student from the Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku in Davao City during his visit to the school on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
January 15, 2017 3:52 pm
Thousands of Dabawenyos ring in 2017 with party horns during the annual Torotot Festival held at Rizal Park in Davao City. Since 2002, the city government of Davao within its the territorial jurisdiction has prohibited the manufacture, sale, Distribution, possession or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.
On its 48th founding anniversary, the Communist Party of the Philippines’ held its national peace caravan in Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato district here.
Residents try to salvage what they could still use from the remains of a fire that razed about 23 houses in Purok A, Barangay 19-B, in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Berto Alparo, 53, waits for his wife and children outside the Sto. Niño Parish in Panabo City on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Alparo says his wife left him for another man. (Contributed photo by Maricar Emata)
Despite the recent violence that happened inside the banana plantation reclaimed by members of the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Inc. in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, a farmer bike his way going around the plantation. At least nine protesters were injured after two incidents of attack against the farmers group on December 12 and December 14, 2016. (Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)
Two trisikad drivers, a local term for a cycle rickshaw, take their nap while waiting for passengers along Fatima Street in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. (Maricar Emata/davaotoday.com)
A few months after returning to their communities from evacuation the Ata-Manobos who have returned to their communities in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte province are rebuilding their homes and way of life.
On Bonifacio Day, thousands of workers in Davao region occupied the Freedom park here challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises.
Hundreds of Dabawenyos occupied the Freedom Park here Friday to express their dismay for allowing former President Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.
It’s fishing time for girls in a village in the Island Garden City of Samal as they enjoy the weekend. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)