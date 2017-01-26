Members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel (left) and members of the Philippine government peace panel begin discussing the substantive agenda on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms on the second day of the peace talks in Rome, Italy Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the third round of GRP-NDFP peace talks facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)