FM pass, curfew in Davao City to be lifted on August 3

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Government of Davao is set to lift the food and medicine (FM) pass and curfew hours for Davao City starting Monday, August 3, as part of easing things for residence under the general modified community quarantine (MGCQ).

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio made this announcement in her regular interview on Friday with the Davao City Disaster Radio, following the Inter-agency Task Force on Infectious Emerging Disease declaration that the city will still remain under MGCQ for the first two weeks of August.

But the mayor also asked the public to still keep their FM passes for the possibility that the cases of coronavirus may continue to rise and prompt the city to go back to stricter quarantine rules.

“On Monday, we will officially release the Executive Order and there will be changes in our implementation here in Davao. We will be lifting the FM pass and Curfew hours,” she said.

With the lifting of the FM pass, mass on churches during Sundays will resume, with physical distancing required among church attendees.

She also added that effective on Monday, the curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am will no longer be observed.

Duterte explained that with the lifting of two quarantine protocols, Dabawenyos are reminded to regulate their movements and activities to avoid contact with the coronavirus. She emphasizes that there is a need to still follow the necessary measures to avoid the virus.

“The people need to understand that there is quarantine, and there is a need to stay home. If they will go out they should wear masks, bring with them alcohol and practice frequent hand washing,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the mayor said they are still considering lifting the liquor ban soon and set to open the Roxas Night Market on September 1, 2020, depending on the number of recorded COVD-19 cases before the set period.(davaotoday.com)