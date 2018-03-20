Industrial Park to rise in Davao Oriental

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A multi-billion dollar investment to establish a Big-Ticket Industrial Park in Banaybanay Davao Oriental is set to be implemented this year after a Memorandum of Agreement was signed Tuesday morning between the provincial government and Pionaire Finance Limited and its consortium partners Chinese companies MCC International Incorporation, Ltd; Shenzhen Energy Group; Dezhou Chemtics Chemical Co., Ltd; and US-based company WaterGen.

The 1,500 hectare Industrial Park project will cover five areas of Banaybanay namely Maputi, Piso, Cabangcalan, Calubihan and Causwagan, which were chosen because of its long coastline with proximity to the Davao Gulf.

The Industrial Park will house five major industries such as the 2,700 megawatt Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Combined Cycle Power Plant, which will provide the energy supply for the industries within the entire industrial area and could augment the local power supply, a Petrochemical refinery, fertilizer factory, cement plant and a WaterGen Manufacturing Facility.

Other facilities of the Industrial Park are the following:

– LNG and LGP storage and receiving terminals

– Regasification Facility

– 10 Million MT storage tanks and terminal for crude oil

– Steel Plant

– International Port and Cargo Terminal

– Light Industry

– Textile Park

– Mechanical Park

– Electronic and Construction Materials

– Agribusiness park

– Logistic and Commercial park

– Manufacturing Facilities for Prefabricated homes

– Opportunity

About 10,000 jobs will be available for local residents, which is being touted as a “solution to address the deep-rooted poverty” in many communities in the province.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang said, “this is also intended to encourage local residents to stay and work here rather than leave for overseas employment.”

Various agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will also provide and facilitate livelihood and skills training for locals to help spur livelihood opportunities in lieu of the construction of the Industrial Park.

Governor Dayanghirang said, “it is a dream come true for Davao Oriental to accommodate a rare opportunity that will provide a new source of revenue for the government and other economic opportunities.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the big-ticket Industrial Park will be held on March 21 in Barangay Maputi, with the presence of representatives of the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental and Pionaire Finance Limited (PFL) to kick off the project although the construction would not start until all requirements have been met. (davaotoday.com)