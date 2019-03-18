Evacuation ordered hours before Chedeng landfall in Davao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Residents in landslide-prone areas in Davao City were advised for pre-emptive evacuation due to heavy rains brought by the Tropical Depression Chedeng.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMO) issued the advisory as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday, March 18, as Davao Region is included among areas expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

According to the 5:00 p.m. weather bulletin of PAGASA, TD Chedeng has slightly slowed down while moving westward towards Davao Oriental.

Scattered to at times widespread moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Caraga and Davao Regions, especially over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte and Compostela Valley.

The bulletin added that by Tuesday, March 19, scattered to at times widespread moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over most parts of Mindanao, especially over portions of Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

TD Chedeng may make landfall over the southeastern coast of Davao Oriental and/or the eastern coast of Davao Occidental on Tuesday morning and will weaken into a Low-Pressure Area while crossing Mindanao.

The CDRRMO has advised residents in the following areas to evacuate:

1. Matina Crossing (Purok Guadalupe, Quiniones Compound, Pluto St. GSIS, Shrine Hills Diversion Road, Milky Way St. and Virgo St. GSIS Heights)

2. Barangay Mandug (DDF Village Mandug)

3. Barangay Buhangin (Purok Damayan)

4. Barangay Maa (Juario Village, Purok 9, Shrine Hills, Nacilla Village, Shrine Hills, Dinaville Subdivision, Iñigues Village)

5. Barangay 19 (Awhag Subd., Davao River Bank)

6. Barangay Matina Pangi (Diversion Road, Old Dumpsite)

7. Barangay Tigatto (Purok 16)

8. Talomo (Bypass Road)

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has issued Proclamation No. 9 declaring the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 19 to all level of public and private schools in the city.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard-Davao cancelled the trips of all vessels and watercrafts plying from Sta. Ana Wharf to Katipunan, Talicud and any Island Hopping in Samal Island.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is still raised in provinces of Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, southern portion of Davao del Norte, including Samal Island, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, eastern parts of North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

As of 5:00 p.m., the yellow rainfall warning is still raised in the areas of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, and Davao City. (davaotoday.com)