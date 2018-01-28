Another Lumad killed in Arakan

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Another Lumad was killed in Arakan town, Cotabato, reported human rights group Karapatan on Sunday.

Karapatan Southern Mindanao Region said in a statement that 30-year old Ricky Olado was shot dead by suspected military agents Sunday morning.

Olado was driving his motorcycle boarding another passenger heading to Barangay Datu Ladayon, Arakan when “they were chased by two armed men in two single motorcycles.”

He sustained multiple gunshots while the unidentified passenger was wounded.

Olado was a member of a local IP group Tinanaon Kulamanon Lumadnong Panaghiusa (TIKULPA) under PASAKA Confederation of Lumad groups in Southern Mindanao.

On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his call to go after organizations believed to be supporting the communists saying if the military has to kill they have to do so.

“And if you have to kill, do it because the human rights, kung babagsak itong bayan na ‘to, walang maitulong sa atin ‘yan,” Duterte said.

Karapatan National in a statement slammed Duterte’s pronouncement to target legal and progressive organizations saying “[these] are the very reasons why majority of the Filipino people strongly distrust government institutions.”

“Making no distinction between armed combatants and civilians gives state forces carte blanche to kill, arrest, threaten, and harass any one, including free speech advocates, unarmed activists, peasants, workers, indigenous peoples, church workers, among others. These tactics, used by the Marcos dictatorship and subsequent regimes such as that of Benigno Aquino III and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, are acts of desperation and paranoia,” said Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay.

Olado is the 66th victim of politically motivated killings in Southern Mindanao Region according to Karapatan. (davaotoday.com)