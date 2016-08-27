PHOTOS | Lumads rally in front of Army camp in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Hundreds of Lumad and farmers gathered in front of the headquarters of the Eastern Mindanao Command at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan here, on Friday morning, August 26 to present their concern regarding militarization of their communities.

The protest coincided with the 10th year anniversary of the EMC where President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a message. The groups also asked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to pull out the military from their ancestral lands and to stop Lumad killings.

A Matigsalug leader somewhere in Compostela Valley province says that the Army stayed in their community, and create fear among farmers in staying long in their farm. He said the Army accuses them of supporting the New Peoples Army (NPA).