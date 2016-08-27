PHOTOS | Lumads rally in front of Army camp in Davao City

Hundreds of Lumad and farmers gathered in front of the headquarters of Eastern Mindanao Command in Panacan, Davao City on Friday morning, August 26 to present their concern regarding militarization of their communities. The protesters also asked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to pull out the military from their ancestral lands and to stop Lumad killings. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
DAVAO CITY — Hundreds of Lumad and farmers gathered in front of the headquarters of the Eastern Mindanao Command at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan here, on Friday morning, August 26 to present their concern regarding militarization of their communities.
The protest coincided with the 10th year anniversary of the EMC where President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a message. The groups also asked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to pull out the military from their ancestral lands and to stop Lumad killings.
A Matigsalug leader somewhere in Compostela Valley province says that the Army stayed in their community, and create fear among farmers in staying long in their farm. He said the Army accuses them of supporting the New Peoples Army (NPA).
Pasaka Confederation of Lumad organizations in Southern Mindanao stages a protest in front of the military Camp Panacan in Davao City, condemning militarization, human rights violation and military encampment in schools and communities on Friday morning, August 26, 2016.
Sheena Duazo, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Southern Mindanao.
