National government projects in the ARMM to proceed under BARMM

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – There will be no adjustments and cancellations of flagship projects under the Duterte Mindanao 2030 in areas to be placed under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said its corridor projects in the BARMM will would still be implemented despite the ongoing transition from the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to BARMM.

In an interview, Dr. Adrian Tamayo said, MinDa’s project is taken as a whole for the development of the Mindanao and is strategically looking for the advantages that “have a catalytic effect for each region”.

“So whether it is BARMM or not, there is no significant and adverse impact to the development as the design for economic growth is seen differently. It has nothing to do with the territory for administrative consent,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo also clarified that with the formation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), its chief minister will be automatically being included to the MinDA board. With this kind of set up, the chief minister will be consulted in all projects and development in their territory.

In its integrated development framework and strategic direction for Mindanao, MinDa will facilitate the implementation of various projects such as the construction of a Trans- Mindanao High-Speed Railway that aims for more faster and efficient transport of people and commodities across the region. Its Phase 1 projects are the improvement of the major airports in Zamboanga, Davao, General Santos, Languindingan, Bukidnon and Cotabato.

Another flagship project is the establishment if free ports and eco-zones in Tawi- Tawi, Polloc, Picong, Zamboanga and Paguil Bay that will bring back the dynamic economic activities in Western Mindanao to take advantage of the larger market under the BIMP-EAGA and ASEAN countries.

In a Saturday’s press conference. MinDA’s Chairman, Datu Abul Khayr D. Alonto said, the reinstatement of free ports will bring back the “barter trade activity to improve agro-productivity, promote trade and commerce with the member countries of EAGA”.

“Through the efforts of MinDA along with other agencies like DTI, ARMM, barter trade is expected to spur the economy, create jobs, and provide options for a better life,” Alonto said.

There is also a flagship project for the installation of Agro-Economic Cooperative Zones to promote” rural and value chain development toward increasing agricultural and rural enterprise and rural tourism” in the areas of Malabang, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte and North Cotabato.

“MinDa aims for agricultural productivity, meaning to increase production at the same time improve value adding through manufacturing because we export a lot of raw materials,” Tamayo told media.(davaotoday.com)