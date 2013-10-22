NPA taxation a reality, just pay them – Duterte

Oct. 22, 2013
Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte addresses participants of the Davao Trade Expo 2013. (davaotoday.com photo by Medel V. Hernani)

DAVAO CITY – City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte had this advice to agri-business players who might be asked for ‘revolutionary taxes’ by the New People’s Army: just pay them.

The mayor raised this point, along with other concerns on peace and order, in his address during the opening day of the Davao Trade Expo 2013 last Thursday at the SMX Convention Center.

“It’s a fundamental question for business: is it good to do business in the mountains? Do we give in to them?” the mayor asked.

He said as mayor of a city in Mindanao dealing with “revolutionary” and “ideological” groups such as the Communist Party of the Philippines and Moro revolutionary groups, the way to deal with them is to talk to them.

“It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly, since the NPA is more active now in Region 11, notwithstanding the statements from the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines),” Duterte said.

December last year, Duterte drew flak when his pronouncement during a visit at the Communist Party of the Philippines quoted him as saying that he pays revolutionary tax. A youtube video later circulated accusing him of giving P125 million as annual revolutionary taxes.

He clarified that he attended the CPP anniversary at a Typhoon Pablo-affected area where he gave some amount for the typhoon victims; the funds were sourced out from private donors. He said he merely kidded that the funds were the taxes that he would pay to NPAs, but because there was no barangay captain around to receive the donation, he coursed it through local NPA leaders.

In Thursday’s trade expo, Duterte said, “I can talk, but I can’t talk them out of their ideology. You have to realize the Communist Party is entering its 45th year here. You have to admit there’s been historical injustice committed on the people.”

Duterte said the national government should deal with the revolutionary groups by talking peace.

“Crimes I can deal with it. But with the revolutionary (groups), I give it to the (national) government, but here, I advised government not to make arrests of revolutionaries” he said.

As to the NPAs asking taxes he said “I cannot put it to a stop. So factor that in your investments. If you pay to the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue), you prepare also for the NPA.” Some participants giggled and smiled on this remark.

Duterte went on and explained that the NPAs are open to discuss terms.

“You give credit to these revolutionaries, you can exchange words and deal with them,” he said, citing experience that the NPA could be negotiated in the release of captured government soldiers and police.

The mayor added his account when the NPA apologized for the grenade attack in a gym in Paquibato district that injured civilians and paid 5,000 pesos for all the victims.

“When they informed me they will pay 5,000 pesos, I said ‘good’. When I asked where they will get the money, they said they will get it from banana planters,” Duterte quipped.

The mayor also assured investors of safety from crime and from corrupt officials and police in the city.

He also assured efficiency in business applications in local government services, as he emphasized his “72-hour policy that all transactions will be done.”

“If this fails, bring your papers to my office and I will work on it,” the mayor said.

This year’s Davao Trade Expo, organized by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce, focused on the region’s agricultural expansion to boost production and income. The expo promoted “five golden crops” in agriculture namely coconut, coffee, cacao, corn and cassava. The event drew in around 500 participants and 200 exhibits in agri-business products. (davaotoday.com)

  • disillusioned_juandelacruz

    As they say.. “”Tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are.”…
    And you Mr Duterte.. are a CODDLER of terrorists!!!!!

  • Raul J. de Vera, Jr.

    What is important in any given business concern is security and continuity. Without them, no one would ever dare enter into any other business with anyone at any given time, place or venue. That’s very clear. Being assured on a local level that “safety from crime and from corrupt officials and police in the city,” plus the “efficiency in business applications in local government services, as he emphasized his 72-hour policy that all transactions will be done,” is enough for any businessman to proceed with his good intention to establish a business. “Coddler of terrorists” that he may be, but I’d say he’s also a realist that needs to be equally respected.

  • villager1950

    How about a gunship up the ass? What’s this guy saying? Pay murderers? Shoot them. Is this guy belonging to them?

  • villager1950

    Call the UN special investigation unit. Someone needs to be hanged

  • villager1950

    Investigate the Mayors assets? Maybe he should pay it. He that’s a good idea. You pay it with all your money. Don’t worry? Its easy to find out where people have their money.

  • villager1950

    Really….your full of BS. Exterminate them You’ve had 40 yrs. Now is the time to blast the shit out of them

  • villager1950

    This is fraud plain and simple.

  • villager1950

    There is no respect for a person that allows murderers to exist I would sue him through the un if my relatives had been murdered by these murderers

  • villager1950

    There is such a thing as recall……enough voters can boot a Mayor out. Along with a vote never to have a relative be Mayor. 2 terms and your out of civic politics, no relatives need apply.

  • aquino_josemaria

    Duterte paid money to the NPA and thereby aid and abet the NPA’s terrorism. Duterte should be held accountable.
    Duterte mibayad ug salapi sa mga NPA ug tungod niana pagtabang ug abet sa NPA sa terorismo. Duterte kinahanglan adunay tulubagon.

  • stupidvoter

    R.I.P. the English language. “YOU’RE full of BS.” Hindi “your”. Argh.

  • stupidvoter

    You actually used “hanged” correctly! Congratulations!

  • stupidvoter

    “YOU’RE”. As in YOU ARE.

  • stupidvoter

    Finally, someone with some sense.

  • Diego Guererro

    One thing i observed in our English language today, is the usage of the term REVOLUTIONARY. When a political group is supported by the US they are called Freedom Fighters, but when a political or religious group is CRITICAL of US policies they are called TERRORISTS. Just like Macario Sakay which until now the Philippine history is still referring to him as a Bandit.

  • LOST

    Until i read what he said i liked him as being a foreigner maybe i have to re think spending pesos on opening a business of any sorts there if all it seems like is give communists the right to tax people of a democratic country when the PR is collecting so everyone pay 2 times taxes
    its about time to either bring them to the table talk peace or bring the whole AFP there track every single one of them down and have the war and end it this run for peace is not working fast it is slow
    Mr Duterte maybe it is time to step down and elect some one with guts and brains to get the people of this city a chance of a normal life

    One Question how much you pay NPA for election taxes or are you a NPA supporter all the way threw and want to see them win over all the people

  • Lumad

    As far as the local gov’t is concerned, they don’t have that supreme power to suppress the “revolutionary” act of these NPA. This problem is already under the National gov’t. Those Americans always want war. Just like what they do in Middle East countries. For what? For exploitation of resources. These NPA’s we have here in the Philippines are our fellow countrymen. I bet, they would come in agreement if both parties will agree to a common point. FOREIGN COUNTRIES HAVE NO RIGHT TO SUGGEST A WAR OR WHATSOEVER.

  • Aron Louise Garchi

    Why do you think Duterte gives to the NPA? Simply put, Davao city is a first-class city and a first-class target. He simply does his best to alleviate or deviate the threat to Davao by talking the NPA and the MNLF out. If Zamboanga was attacked, what more value does Davao have? Plus, we are no Americans for the “we do not negotiate to ‘terrorists'” kind of crap.

  • LOST

    who said anything about Americans and 45 years of bullshit, many civilians killed should be enough for any country

  • LOST

    you must be NPA

  • Alexander Barreda Young

    GOODBYE BUSINESS THEN…you pay to the GOVERNMENT and the mayor encourages you to pay to the NPA…wtf is that?

  • Lumad

    Well, If that’s the case, I bet Andres Bonifacio was the modern “NPA” or “Terrorist” should I say because he opposed the Spanish government. I mean, they also have concerns and pleas. Why not hear them out? Don’t be fooled by what you hear on the news. Just that the news would say “they are the bad ones” will you immediately believe them?

  • LOST

    that was a different time than now there is a duly elected Philippine government in place why not sit down and talk not with guns but words terrorizing the people and taking meager pesos from poor people and say you are fighting for them is wrong that is extortion fight the government not the people they think they are fighting for words go a long way than guns and force it is not the marcos regime now maybe they are trying to change but change maybe does take time sit and talk maybe that might accomplish some good the communists ideas were good at one time but even in china now it is changing look at Russia Ukraine all changed

    question has npa hurt you i have been

  • Allan-Cullon Paez Balea-Elutin

    We shouldnt be wondering why could we hardly smash their crimes because someone on the row has been coddling their violence. Of course, somehow we can benefit from this treaty because of continuous existence of trade without being disrupted by their violence, but it could be maximized revenue for everybody for both the government which survival is dependent on taxes and for the trader who’s constantly depended on by their down-lines who’s feeding their families. Whereas these people in the mountains feed much not their stomach and their individual families but their arsenal which wasted many innocents and maximization of opportunity that is deprived.

  • Guest

    look-out!! there’s grammar nazi!!! :))

  • Pyro Wanoy

    look-out !!! there’s a grammar nazi!! :))

  • Duterte is wrong here because he is sending the wrong signal to the rebels, telling them that their actions are justified.

    Remember that the rebels are only focusing on attacking the pawns in the game, which are the lowly soldiers, cops, petty criminals and even retired soldiers, …

    but they never dared attack the warlords, the corrupt congressmen, senators, governors, mayors, smugglers, illegal loggers, drug lords, gambling lords, kidnap for ransom gangs and other syndicates.

    Their main goal is either to extort money alone or to simply let the whole government breaks down to fool the people into siding with them, which in turn will allow them to grab the leadership.

    Can we allow this? Definitely not because it will surely cost us more human lives. Anyway, communism is not a guarantee of good govt just like what’s happening now in North Korea.

    Also, communism just like in NoKor and China is not ideal anyway. You won’t have freedom to even speak out freely. You’ll be executed anytime they wish to. Do you want this kind of system where the tyrants or dictators rule as gods and not as servant-leaders?

    Going back, the existence of rebels, considering the extortion activities and sabotaging or destroying the livelihood of those who are doing their best to work just to feed their family in an honorable and legal manner, is causing us more harm than good.

    In this regard, it is best that all forms of rebellion must be defeated and completely stopped in any way possible to save the nation.

    Mayor Duterte might have chosen to side with the rebels to help himself maintain his hold of the city. It is a selfish act and it is definitely not the best for the nation. I’m sure that allowing rebel forces to extort this so-called revolutionary tax from legit businesses will be counter-productive in the long run since it will surely increase the cost of doing business in Davao.

    Best approach is to end the rebellion in any way possible to speed up the spread of economic growth in the countryside.

    I admire the Mayor for making Davao City this successful but I am not supportive of the way he deals with the local communist movement.

    Google FLIPZI’S COVE then go to People > Society & Politics > The Useless War The NPA Fights In

  • Clent Serraon

    he is just leveling the playing field making sure that the enemy is near and in sight.
    what do we want him to do? take some 50 cal 6 grenades and go up to the mountains and fight the rebels.

    the national government cant do more than what we need to eradicate the rebels ,he’s just taking the best choices out there.

  • Jon

    Mayor Duterte just uses his brain, He befriended those people just to be in control of the City cause if he play macho with those guys sure enough sparrow or other similar units will be onto him. Even his tenure as a mayor will not be peaceful, these kind of people are attention seeker and blood thirsty, they will not hesitate to kill or bomb public places and besides the strongest stronghold of the NPA is on regions 11 with respect to mindanao. “Keep your friends close, your enemy closer” Duterte is still the best Mayor.

  • Gerry Ramos Garcia

    you mean president Abnoy retarded Aquino need to be hanged??? he is the reason why your government is of fucked up!!! lmao hang the faggot!!!!

  • Raffy

    This is treason! Duterte advocating a treasonous idea. Are you running scared Mr. Mayor? Better resign now & let Inday Sarah handle the problem.

  • Audie Arroyo

    NPA’s are Filipinos too. they embraced communist ideology because they have no choice. The present system can not solve root cause of insurgency. It is not treason for Duterte that at times he has to support NPA’s. He manages them. He uses different strategy by avoiding head-on collision with perceived enemy of the state. “The solution to the problem lies in our relationships with enemy.” (Law of System’s Thinking)

  • Silver

    ive been to visayas before.. i think not all npa are bad… what i get to know when i was there was about a baranggay officials doing corrupt and bullying on his turf and npa got a lot of report bout the wrong doing of that official… npa had to make a move… its not that i support them but because sometimes the government is blind when it comes to their dogs lol..

  • Silver

    oh one more thing i also gave tax to them… but they dont gave me any specific price to pay, its like voluntary

  • Khitz Flores

    its a reality that exist……duterte is just being frank and direct…..masama ba na magsasabi ng totoo?

  • Rolando Gonzales

    just NPA DISBAND IT !!

  • Stupidcommunist

    Kala ko isa ka na sa mga magaling na lider ng pilipinas na gusto ko maging presidente! E isa ka din pa lang tangang bisaya! gago ka digong. tama wag ka na tumakbo hindot ka! Baka ipamigay mo lang sa mga mongoloid ang pilipinas! Dapat sau kasuhan ng treason! Sa isang simpleng pilipino yan ginagawa mong yan e pag tratraidor sa bayan!

  • Stupidcommunist

    he just scared! Wtf! If he is tough he will not gave in to those mongoloids red! The government is elected by the people. And you only pay tax to the government not to those mountain rats! Maybe he’s one of them! I admire him and want him to be the next president but not now until i read this item! He’s F***K**G A**H*L*!

  • Stupidcommunist

    yeah put up your bussiness somewhere else if i were you! Davao now has an idiot mayor! Just last month he’s my bet for the highest position in the land.. not now after i read this article! So F disappointed!

  • Stupidcommunist

    kinda think.. how can we execute a faggot by hanging? Maybe you should at least try it yourself! Too much BJ cause a mild neuron deficiency in the membrane!

  • joe jam

    if you can’t beat them, join them lol. It will be great if there is no rebellion period. But we can’t correct the wrong by tolerating the wrong doers. It’s just like Ramos and Aquino is doing with the moro rebels so peace and progress will prevail. Philippines is just hard to govern with so many rebel and terrorist group . Somethings wrong with our govt system and our attitude. We just don’t love our country the Philippines enough, we don’t have enough national pride, strong leaders are misleading their followers and so focused on enriching themselves. kailan pa kaya? as if Philippines doesn’t exist, it’s like I just live here in this piece of land. Maybe a Federal system will work which is advocated by Mayor Duterte.

  • disqus_MtAP2nRqU4

    if you cant kick their ass, kiss their ass. But for the NPA liquidate all those corrupt politician and maybe someday we have no more NPA and no more corrupt politicians like the PDAF scam……kill them all, all the way down to Local Government official to the President.

  • Asuncion Soriano

    That is a funny reply, but really good people don’t like corruption. Even Jesus Christ.

  • Asuncion Soriano

    There is hope in a fully implemented Federal System of government, there will be equal distribution of economic development from Aparri to Jolo! Think my countryment! The main problem of the country is economic in nature, not enough necessary resources to sustain a decent human life. If we have a strong middle class, then it is a happy country. No rebels or the like.

  • Asuncion Soriano

    Alam mo, kahit si Pope Francis comments on the prevailing ills of the world, if you read between the lines, na marami sa mga tao, wala lang opportunity sa buhay. Kung sila nabigyan ng opportunity sa makapag a ral, makapagtrabaho ng maayos, makakain ng maayos, marami sa Plilipinas mayaman na Christianos, kung sila makapag isip paano maitupad ng maayos ang mga sugo, feed my sheep, teach them to fish, kasama na riyan ma improve ang economic plight ng mga dis advantaged na kababayan natin na nakakarami!

  • Asuncion Soriano

    Hope he will run for President!

  • Asuncion Soriano

    Correct.

  • Alienated Gatan

    i doubt naiintindihan mo tlga ang sinasabi nya sir. taga san ka ba? manila? ano ba ang dinideal ng mga politicians nyo? kriminal? yung mayor namin, he has to deal with KRIMINALS, REBELS, TERRORIST, and OTHER GROUPS na meron agenda. cant you read between the lines? sabi nya nya, na ang problema sa mga rebeillion should have been handled by the national govt. but the NATIONAL GOVERNMENT FAILED BIG TIME. ano bang power nya to end rebellion? he’s only a mayor! hindi sya presidente na pwedeng girahin mo ng girahin hanggang maubos,. the question is, mauubos nga ba? new generations will come out para mag revenge sa mga namatay nilang kapamilya. at matatapos ba yan? isang malaking HINDI! i agree that to end rebellion/revolution is to Talk with them.

    pero what i know about you is just, you’re a keyboard warrior! you’re using an anonymous account coz you are COWARD! TALAWAN! BAYOT! if i know you’;re just one of those anti Duterte Group na pilit dina-down ang mayor namin para manalo ang idol mong si BINAY/BBM. you’re P-A-T-H-E-T-I-C

  • Alienated Gatan

    so, ipapanalo na lang natin si binay nito kasi parang okay lang yta na magnanakaw ng pera ng bayan kesa isang duterte ang magiging presidente. lol

    i felt some weirdness in your comment sir but i do respect your opinion. klarong klaro naman sa ibang komento mo na you are only after the effects of having a communist country. hindi naman communism ang nilalaban ni mayor duterte, kundi FEDERALISM. he may like nor agree to some points that there are some ideology in communism that is applicable to a new system in which, everyone can benefit from it. mawawala ang rebellion, mawawala ang insurgencies, in a way na you’ll give reforms to this people. you are just too coward to adopt a new system kasi, nabubuhay ka ng marangya kung anong meron ka ngayon. do you really know how to end rebellion? sabi mo “Best approach is to end the rebellion in any way possible to speed up the spread of economic growth in the countryside.” then how the heck will it be eh anlaking palya nga ng national govt eh. if same system prevails pa rin, do you really think that it will happen in the future? thats a BIG NO. baka yung 46yrs na insurgencies with rebel groups will multiply into two. kawawa na tayo nyan sobra.

  • Alienated Gatan

    admire him kuno. if i know keyboard warrior ka lang. isa ka lang sa mga mababaw ang pang unawa. feeling alam na alam kung pano iresolba ang problema namin dito sa mindanao. criminals nga lang hinaharap ng mga politicians nyo, nahihirapan pa. eh yang mayor namin, he has to deal with Criminals, Insurgencies and other groups that sow terror here in mindanao. wala kang alam.

  • Alienated Gatan

    hell i care if you’re disappointed! you’re just a keyboard warrior hiding in an anonymous account. get a life COWARD!

  • Alienated Gatan

    yung mga taga luzon at visayas, all they do is keep on opening their mouth and pretending that they know everything. PATHETIC.

  • Alienated Gatan

    IDIOT. then you are just one of them. ayaw mong manganti dhil hindi ka kinakanti. seems like, tinotolerate mo pa din pala yung mga ginagawa nila dhil hindi ka nila ginugulo. STUPID NA BULOK!

  • joni_depp

    There seems to be a culture of capitulation and fear pervading with our leaders. Capitulate to the MILF, give them everything they want, including a separate state within a state. Surrender to the NPA, pay them revolutionary taxes and hope they go away. The path of least resistance is the one that the likes of PNoy and Duterte want to take. OMG! If that is the kind of leadership the Philippines has, heaven help us!

  • eduardo

    Maling katwiran…kaya pala naman lakas ng loob mo isa ka sa kanila…kaya darating ang araw nakahiwalay na luzon sa mindanao…kunsintidor ka pala!

  • Alienated Gatan

    lol! eh kayo ngang taga luzon ilang presidente na ang kinunsinti nyong magnakaw? Marcos, Aquino, FVR, Gloria? bobo, luzon at mindanao lang ba ang island sa pilipinas? baka ibig mong sabihin ay mahiwalay na sa pinas ang mindanao. okay lang. LOL

  • Fernando Arcede Torreja

    Mga bilang Com

  • Fernando Arcede Torreja

    Honorable Mayor Rodrigo Duterte Should be respected for being A Minister of Righteousness! Maraming mga nag comments ang mga contents ng mga salita Nils mga sangganong pananalita at kawalan ng galang ang mga pananalita.Dapat huwag ng mag comment ang Lahat na mga Tao na di nila naunawaan ang tama at matuwid atnmakatarungan at makatao manahimik na Lang sila

  • skullangel

    And he wants to run for President?

  • jgl414567

    Surrendering sovereignty to a extortionists and terrorists shows a very weak character totally unacceptable quality of a presidential hopeful.

  • pubringjuandelacruz

    seriously??? what do you expect when somebody taunts you with a knife on your neck, you shout for help and call a police? Rebels and terrorist is are national concerns so why do we put all the burden in our LGU? but to the extent that the LGU will give protection to everyone at every doorstep on each property is totally a dream.

    we all know that paying revolutionary tax is like being held-up at point-blank you can’t do anything bout it if you don’t have the proper connections and artillery.

  • Nikki Escondido

    I agree!! I will vote for this man in a heartbeat!

  • Asuncion Soriano-Garcia

    Before you say anything Mr. Disillusioned_juandelacruz, ask yourself first, why there are NPAs? Look around the country first what is happening to the lives of the majority of the Filipinos, Of course I do not advocate the most extreme radical measures, but hey, we need to do something, even Pope Francis will agree to that, going Federalism is an excellent step! Just like in Australia!

  • Gising na!


    http://www.philstar.com/…/party-list-rep-never-forget…

  • Huwag mo pong kalimutan ang Digos massacre, you’re HYPOCRITE

  • So nag-start ka nang magbayad nang revolutionary tax mo?

  • Betrayal of Public Trust!

  • Alienated Gatan

    Digos Massacre? kontrolado din ba ni duterte ang mga politiko sa ibang lugar? he can only control those at Davao city. kung isasali mo pa ang Digos, why not blame him for all the massacre this terrorist NPAs did in the whole Philippines. bulok mo!

  • Alienated Gatan

    bago ka magpukol ng tanong sa kanya na ganyan, tanungin mo ang mga tumakbong pulitiko sa panahon ng election kung nagbabayad ba yan sila para lang makapangampanya sa mga liblib na lugar. lawakin mo po ang bulok mong pag iisip. lol

  • Ahh ganito ang gusto mong mangyari, magbabayad ako sa gobyerno at magbabayad din ako sa NPA. Aba e malawak ngang bayaran ito ehehehe! Okay ba sa iyo ang dobleng bayad? Siguro most outstanding tax payer kang puking ina mo ahahaha!

  • Hirap talagang maka-analyze ng isang Zombie ahahaha! Dahil wala nang utak ahahaha!

    Brain… Brain…. you’ve got to eat Brain!!!

  • BoboMo

    ano naman kinalaman ni Mayor sa Digos City? duh! baka pati sa Zamboanga isali mo.

  • See? Wala ngang utak!

  • Leonidas

    Thanks for supporting their revolution, can you give guns and ammo next time to help them kill more cops ans soldiers #sarcasm

  • Leonidas

    Lol pay double taxes!!!??? and southerners have the gall to complain that all investments are going to the north, who in their right mind would want to pay taxes to the government and some hurka durka commie group.

  • estoryahee

    paulit2 ka nlang phiper.. bakit wala ka na bang masabi… baka ikaw na ang walang brains…. lol kinain mo lang sinabi mo… :3

  • There are areas in the Philippines where the one asking for revolutionary taxes are the soldiers and the cops. I once lived in a 90% infested NPA area. They asked for “revolutionary tax” in form of coffee (instant), sugar (lowest grade) and a few packs of cigar in exchange of their crops. It is even safer to walked with them and talk with them in comparison to talked with our people in uniform. The problem here is that, even terrorist are labeled as NPA and the communist group using the NPA banner.

  • Even Visayans wants to separate from Luzon. Perhaps most people dream that the land of promise is Luzon then later realize that Visayas and Mindanao left. Major fundings goes to the pockets of people in the government in NCR. National Corruption Region. I am living in South Luzon, even southern and nothern Luzon people hates how things unfold.

  • CJ Hilario

    tama ka po, lahat ng pulitiko na nangangampanya na sakop ng npa ay nagbabayad ng entrance fee. pero hindi lahat ng individual ang hihingian mr. phipher. 🙂

  • Adrian Dacanay Vergara

    DUTERTE KNOWS BEST….

  • So thats how you achieved some peace on davao by paying these rebels?

  • Mike B.

    If you can’t beat them…Support them! 🙁 That can’t be right!

  • joffrey

    If that is the case, could there be a possible link between “Davao Death Squad” and NPA?

  • Gelay

    This is so wrong. Bakit magbabayad ang mga mamamayan sa mga NPA and where will the money go? To buy guns and ammunitions which they will use to kill our soldiers and policeman. That is plain and simple extortion in the guise of social justice. I will no longer vote for you Duterte. Kapag naging presidente ka ay baka maging komunista na ang Pilipinas at mga kaibigan mong NPA na ang kasama mong mamumuno sa bansa.

  • Gelay

    My sentiments exactly. He cannot be a good president for the country.

  • Angel

    wow! i cant imagine if he become a president…this is so wrong! this man i can conclude now he is demon-possessed. period

  • Ma Ching

    Here are Duterte’s words when he was interviewed by Rappler:

    “I really belong to the left. My dimension is with the left.”

    “I’m a socialist and I think the Philippines would be better off without me.”

    “We were better off making friends with China.”

    “China can help us.”

    Aside from that, Duterte is a BBL supporter, meaning he’s in favor of dividing the country.

    Duterte will scare China? I don’t think so. Just read his lips.He’s an avid supporter of Communism especially NPA.

    Some people would support him because he previously mentioned that he would support Federalism. However, if you take a closer look, what he uttered in the said interview was more of an inclination to Communism or Socialism and tendency to leaning towards China’s dogma, who, as we all know, is a land and resource-grabber who bullies our fishermen. I like his strong stance on criminality but it would be more chaotic if one would take the law into his own hands. Everybody should adhere to the rule of law. It’s just a matter of enforcing the law that would spell the difference. If that happens, then people will have a sense of discipline and criminality will be reduced dramatically.

    Source:
    http://www.rappler.com/nation/politics/elections/2016/111096-leadership-duterte-style

  • Cortana

    125 million? Saan galing ang pera? Bakit walang sinabi ang COA dito? Bakit hindi kinasuhan? Dahil ba walang ibendensya at kwentong gawa-gawa lamang?

  • leubas

    MASKI MAGING PRESIDENTE YAN, HIDI MANGYAYARI NA TYO AY MAGING KOMUNISTA, NANOOD LANG MUNA ANG MGA MILITARY NATIN, AT PAG TAMA NA ANG INPORMASYON SAKA YAN KIKILOS, KASAMA ANG KATOLIKONG SIMBAHAN.

  • Nino

    Reports say that DDS is composed of former rebels and CAFGU (or old “PC”). Being in the ‘team’ proves more profitable than having normal jobs.

  • vegatooth .

    “He clarified that he attended the CPP anniversary at a Typhoon Pablo-affected area where he gave some amount for the typhoon victims; the funds were sourced out from private donors. He said he merely kidded that the funds were the taxes that he would pay to NPAs, but because there was no barangay captain around to receive the donation, he coursed it through local NPA leaders.” at naniniwala talaga kayo na hindi ito revolutionary tax??? =)

  • vegatooth .

    tama…. kung “ENEMY” nga ang NPA pra sa kanya… panu kung “making sure that your ally is near and in sight for a better protection from AFP”…. remember what Duterte said, ” I advised government not to make arrests of revolutionaries”…. at ito pa isa….

    “I really belong to the left. My dimension is with the left.”

    “I’m a socialist and I think the Philippines would be better off without me.”

    “We were better off making friends with China.”

    “China can help us.”

  • vegatooth .

    in the expense of neigboring cities/provinces?… =) ” its like, bahala na kayo sa iba, wag lng sa Davao… ” salamat Duterte for that… from Davaoenos… TALKING seems NOT THE RIGHT TERM to use here…. napakalayo po ng TALKING sa SUPPORTING… lalong-lalo na po sa PAYING…. =) just saying….. =)

  • Ekzchan

    Di mo kasi talaga naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    You should have get his point on that phrase alone.

  • Ekzchan

    Private donors nga po. Binasa niyo po ba lahat?

  • Ekzchan

    Di mo kasi talaga naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    You should have get his point on that phrase alone.
    Kaya nga we need him to be the president para may kakayanan na siya para resolbahin ang issue ng NPA at ng iba pang rebels..

  • Ekzchan

    Nope. That’s not the point. Di mo kasi talaga naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    You should have get his point on that phrase alone.
    Kaya nga we need him to be the president para may kakayanan na siya para resolbahin ang issue ng NPA at ng iba pang rebels..

  • Ekzchan

    Exactly! Marami kasi ang di talaga nakaka-intindi sa sitwasyon sa Mindanao lalo na sa conflict ng mga rebels kaya marami ang di makasang-ayon dito..Sa unang tingin, masasabi talaga natin na mali ang pamamaraan na yan, pero kung titignan natin ng maigi ang sitwasyon dun at aalamin, mare-realize natin na tama lang sabi ni Duterte.

  • Ekzchan

    Sir If I may.. Di mo kasi talaga naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    You should have get his point on that phrase alone.
    Kaya nga we need him to be the president para may kakayanan na siya para resolbahin ang issue ng NPA at ng iba pang rebels..

  • Ekzchan

    Madali lang sabihin yan sir.. Pero di mo kasi talaga naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    You should have get his point on that phrase alone.
    Kaya nga we need him to be the president para may kakayanan na siya para resolbahin ang issue ng NPA at ng iba pang rebels..

  • Ekzchan

    Duterte knows best for Mindanao

    Sa unang tingin, masasabi talaga natin na mali ang pamamaraan na yan, pero kung titignan natin ng maigi ang sitwasyon dun at aalamin, mare-realize natin na tama lang sabi ni Duterte. Marami kasi talaga ang hindi nakakaintindi sa sitwasyon sa Mindanao lalo na yung hindi nakatira dun.

    Tip lang sa mga mala-expert pagdating sa Mindanao pero wala naman dun. Try niyo po manirahan sa Mindanao malapit sa mga NPA ng isang taon at ng malaman mo talaga ano ang sitwasyon dun. Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA, at bilang Mayor “lang” ng Davao, wala siyang kakayahan para sugpu-in lahat ito.. Kaya ang maipapayo niya sa mga businessmen ay bayaran ng revolutionary tax para iwas gulo.. Come to think of it, kung hindi sila magbabayad, dadaanin sila sa dahas.. Do you think the Mayor of Davao can save this kind of conflict in Mindanao? Dapat po kasi “NATIONAL GOVERNMENT” ang gumagawa ng paraan para ma-resolve itong conflict.. Pero ano ginagawa ng National Government dito sa mga NPA? WALA! Ni minsan ba inintindi ng National Government ang NPA? So come to think of it, paano kakayanin ni Duterte ang NPA kung siya lang mag-isa.. Let’s just face the reality. Duterte is being realistic. As he said “It’s a matter others want to avoid. But it’s a reality that has to be talked openly”

    Kaya nga we need him to be the president para may kakayanan na siya para resolbahin ang issue ng NPA at ng iba pang rebels..

  • Shaun Roberts

    ? naka drugs ka?

  • Shaun Roberts

    so what has your present government done about it?

  • Shaun Roberts

    after awhile alam ko na talaga ang problema ng pilipino. madaling utuin. pero once na nagsabi ka ng totoo, magkaka poroblema ka kasi ayaw nila marinig yun. gusto nila, i stroke mo yung ego nila. mas ok sa kanila bolahan kaysa sa katotohanan. your government has not addressed this problem for 30 years and you expect a mayor to fix it. hahahaha eh putang ina nyo pala eh. duterte is mayor of davao. not the whole mindanao. if you want him to fix it, make him president!

  • leubas

    OO!

  • Alex Alvarez

    Kung noon, nagdadalawang isip ako kung iboboto ko nga si Duterte, pero ngayon, ayoko na sa kanya… mukhang maging komunista ang Pilipinas kung siya ang maging presidente….Ayokong maging komunista ang Pilipinas.

  • Al Tabz

    ah pa alala ko lang sayu siya ay public official ng republika ng pilipinas at ang mga NPA ay kumakalaban sa demokratikong gobyerno. na iintindihan kung nakikipag kaibigan siya mga rebelde upang mapanatili ang ka ayusan sa davao at pero ang mag attend ng annibersaryo ng mga rebelde at magbayad ng revolutionary tax ay di hindi tama.! kahit sabihin mo pa walang magagawa ang mga tao doon at kailangan nilang magbayad ng buhis sa mga NPA .. hindi tama sabihin niya yon kasi public na para bang ok lang sa kanya dahil hindi yon ok.!

  • Graca

    “For geographical and statistical purposes, Davao City is grouped with the province of Davao del Sur but is GOVERNED INDEPENDENTLY FROM IT.”
    Source:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davao_City
    “Davao del Sur is subdivided into 9 municipalities and 1 component city. Davao City, although part of the province for geographical and statistical purposes, is GOVERNED INDEPENDENTLY FROM THE PROVINCE.”
    Source:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davao_del_Sur
    “Davao City was part of the representation of Davao del Sur until 1972 and Region XI from 1978 to 1984, before it was granted its own representation in the Regular Batasang Pambansa, where it elected 2 assemblymen at-large.”
    Source:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legislative_districts_of_Davao_City
    PHIPHER FILIPINO, GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT.

  • Graca

    I agree with you sir Vhortex. I talked to my grandmother who used to live in an area settled in wth NPAs and she said they just asked residents for rice and some canned goods.

  • Graca

    I agree with you. The husband of my Aunt’s friend WAS a soldier here in Bukidnon. He decided to be an NPA because they did not like how the present government run things and how they are led by the wrong administration, and according to him, “The government has been deaf and blind to our needs”. Some NPAs are led by corrupt leaders and some just want to stand up for their rights. The media has the power to manipulate everyone that’s why we don’t believe in anything it say.

  • EwanKoSau

    Hindi nia kaya kasi weak and coward siya. He’s not fit for a higher position. Mga duwag na tulad mo, go meet your enemies and spread your legs, let them rape you and steal from you ; because you’re a coward , you’re too afraid to defend yourself from bullies like them. Duterte is not realistic, he’s a coward just like his supporters.

  • EwanKoSau

    Only stupid people will invest in areas who’s friendly with terrorists. These NPA is no different from mafia asking for blood money from the businesses.

  • EwanKoSau

    You’re a moron. NPA should be all terminated including their friends and supporters like you. They terrorize your area and asks for blood money – mafia style – and you say be friends with them? WTF stupid people.

  • EwanKoSau

    If your solution is to bend down to your enemies and oppressors… you’re never fit to be a president. Pinoys need a strong will and brave president who has the will to execute and exterminate the pests in the country. Duterte is never one.

  • EwanKoSau

    At least killing NPAs, reducing their number one at a time. Their sympathizers should be included as well.

  • Diyos ku po! Sabagay zombies nga kayo, kaya kung ano lang ang nasa harapan ninyo yun lang ang nakikita ninyo. Go beyond that and I bet you can find the reason why we oppose you and your lord Buterte. Sana at sana… may utak pa kayong natitira.

  • Kaiser.Soze

    Is D30 really a lawyer? Does he truly knows the principle behind taxation? Taxation without representation is tyranny. Are we now getting a glimpse of the real mindset of Duterte? Napangangingilabot..

  • bong emiya

    Hindi pwede gumawa o maglead ng army ang isang mayor. Hindi rin siya pwede humiran ng kahit anong military vehicle. Ano ipanglalaban niya dun? Davao police?

  • anon

    well said..

  • anon

    private donors tol, basa basa po..

  • anon

    haha

  • anon

    and yet the govt ddnt do anything

  • anon

    rebels get paid, investors will be defended against corrupt govt officials. its like i rub ur back and u rub mine.

    so why did you comment without reading everything?

  • anon

    then invest in luzon which is very polluted and the traffic is shitty…

  • anon

    you need to see the cities that are victimized and the fear of checkpoints

    if na biktima ka lng sa checkpoints ng NPA cguro masasabi mo rin na revolutionary tax ang temporary na solusion. plus mayor xa nung time na to. mas malaki power nya pag xas mag handle nag govt

    current govt ksi natin an dami incompetence, auko na magpa tuloy pa tong yellow govt. for the meantime. try nalang muna natin c duterte guys. sabi naman nya if d nya makaya position nya mag reresign naman xa.

  • anon

    mayor lang xa ng davao, bogok

  • anon

    i blame mo yan sa gobyerno na incompetent

  • So you haven’t noticed the tyranny ruling in Manila all these years. Duterte is the best hope for a united Philipines.

  • The wisest man in the history of the work was King Soloman, he made peace with all those who had previously been the enemies of the kingdom inherited from his father. Duterte 8s wise enough to know further conflict will not solve the complex issues in the Philippines.

  • BEN REILEY

    Sino namang tangang private donors ang buong puso na magpapakawala ng pera. nagiisip ka ba? Dutertards?

  • itachi uchiha

    at sa tingin nio walang kapalit yung 125 million ? ano ka sinusuwerte at living in a fairy tale..lol

  • itachi uchiha

    hinde lang sa Mindanao ginagawa ng NPA yan, mas talamak pa sa Norte ang tinatanong para saan.
    yang kasing dugong nio ang kaya lang petty criminals hinde katulad nung time ni Marcos na handang sugpuin mga yan. ang sabihin nio pa macho lang yang dugong or pinapakinabangan niya rin mga NPA..

  • Ang Ong

    Hindi lang sa Mindanao ang mga NPA, nandito din yan sa Visayas. Try mo po manirahan sa Negros Occidental na nasa sentro ng NPA headquarters. Try mo pong isipin yung pera na binayad ni Duterte sa kanila para maging “safe” ang Davao e, ginagamit lang nila para pumatay ng taong hindi taga Davao.

  • Ang Ong

    Hindi lang sa Mindanao ang mga NPA, nandito din yan sa Visayas. Try mo po manirahan sa Negros Occidental na nasa sentro ng NPA headquarters. Try mo pong isipin yung pera na binayad ni Duterte sa kanila para maging “safe” ang Davao e, ginagamit lang nila para pumatay ng taong hindi taga Davao.
    So safe yung Davao, kami naman ang lugi, dahil pinapatay kami ng mga taong binayaran ng mga taga Davao.

  • Ang Ong

    Hindi lang sa Mindanao ang mga NPA, nandito din yan sa Visayas. Try mo po manirahan sa Negros Occidental na nasa sentro ng NPA headquarters. Try mo pong isipin yung pera na binayad ni Duterte sa kanila para maging “safe” ang Davao e, ginagamit lang nila para pumatay ng taong hindi taga Davao.

  • Ang Ong

    Napakamakasarili mo naman. Try mo po kayang manirahan sa NegOcc na nasa sentro ng NPA hq?
    Hindi lang sa Mindanao ang mga NPA, nandito din yan sa Visayas. Try mo po manirahan sa Negros Occidental na nasa sentro ng NPA headquarters. Try mo pong isipin yung pera na binayad ni Duterte sa kanila para maging “safe” ang Davao e, ginagamit lang nila para pumatay ng taong hindi taga Davao.

  • Ang Ong

    I blame him because it’s possible the NPA bullets and guns were probably bought using the revolutionary tax he was paying them.

  • Ang Ong

    The fact that he paid them with that amount of money means that it’s what kept the NPA strong enough to do those heinous crime.
    Safe nga yung Davao, eh kawawa naman yung ibang regions. Kasi yung binabayad niya sa NPA, ginamagamit lang ng NPA para pumatay

  • Franz

    Hmmm. Magandang negosyo na pala ngayon ang mag tayo ng Rebel group. What if kung dumami ang ang mga Rebelde sa buong pilipinas ibat-ibang grupo tapos mang extort din sila at humingi ng TAX. sino naman kaya ang mag iinvest sa pilipinas nyan China? Peace and Order ba matatawag yan?. Kung maraming dito gusto magbayad ng Tax para wag lang sila guluhin ng mga rebelde kami dito sa Western Visayas hindi!

  • Malignong Bayot

    LOL another close minded dutirtytard, can’t even see the reality, Why the fuck you advice to pay rebel group tax? So does it means by paying tax and agreeing rebel terms we commit peace? such a stupid idea. Ginawa mo pang sample si King Solomon

  • You are the one who suffers from delusions of being able to achieve what nobody else in the Philippines has been able to do. How many police and army personel have been killed by NPA in the Philippines over the past 20 years? They have not made any dent in the activities of the NPA, and the so called NPA taxes are only small compared with the results of the mayhem which results in the lives of ordinary Philippinos if they don’t pay the taxes.

    Can you bring the NPA to the negotiating table? – NO you can’t
    Can you clearly identify NPA members? – NO you can’t
    Can you guarantee the safety of Citizens who are being extorted by NPA? – NO you can’t

    So unless you can honestly answer yes to all three of the questions above and provide answers as to how you would accomplish this, you should stop calling other people names and stick to looking at the idiot in your own mirror.

  • Bueng ka Angel, this is a man who understands the condition people are in out in the provinces, not everybody lives in Metro Manila and throughout many of the provinces, groups such as the NPA operate in secret and tax locals to fund their activities. In the real world it is much different to the glass bubble ideal world you seem to be living in.

  • itachi uchiha

    what kind of logic is this ? lmao
    let’s try that against ISIS…lol

    yeah right, revolutionary taxes is small…lol

    “A World Bank senior economist said the communist insurgency collected as much as P1.6 billion in revolutionary tax in eastern Mindanao last year”

  • itachi uchiha

    ” Hindi po kontrolado ni Duterte ang NPA”

    ah ganun, pero naniniwala kang kaya niya sugpuin ang mga krimen sa buong bansa sa loob ng 6months. hinde na part ng krimen ang pangingikil ng NPA ?

    putang inang mga bobotante ito sa pagiging fanatic binase ang pag boto..lol

  • The NPA are not ISIS, they are ordinary Philippine citizens who are neighbors, from another village etc… They are mostly poor and in need and see banding together gives them a chance to get a little more from those better off than them.

    In the west we have Social welfare where the government takes the taxes we pay, which are meant to fund hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure, and use the taxes to fund people who never work, never will work and simply don’t work. Not much difference between the NPA and Social Welfare when it is all boiled down, except you know where to find the welfare thieves in the west.

    So instead of attempting to insult me, where is one single workable suggestion from you geniuses which would bring the NPA to the negotiating table or otherwise solve the problem?

    It is easy to sling mud, monkeys do that, but where are your well thought out solutions to these issues.

    Your apologies accepted in advance.

  • Ang Ong

    If mananalo si Duterte magrerebelde ako para me additional income ako sa revolutionary tax.

  • Ang Ong

    THE NPA kill people using the money paid by Duterte to them by buying guns and establishing fake check-points.

    Duterte pays them money to keep Davao safe, and OTHER NEARBY REGIONS not.

  • Ang Ong

    Tyranny in Manila?
    Duterte is the one killing criminals without due process not Luzon.
    Duterte is the one threatening companies to force executions without proper procedure not Luzon.
    Duterte is the one hiring rebels as his private kill team, not Luzon.

    Maybe Davao is safe from the NPA if this is the case, but what about the other regions? There have been increasing attacks in nearby regions in Davao by the NPA due to Duterte’s revolutionary taxes.

  • So you think that the NPA only exist near Davao? The NPA are in Bohol, Butuan, Surigao, Leyte, Cebu, Negros, Palawan…

    Where do you live, in Manila?

    I do not condone the actions of the NPA, and it is the Philippine army and the police who defend Davao, not the NPA.

    The hardest war to win is one against your own people.

  • Malignong Bayot

    Negotiating table? negotiating by accepting their terms?
    How the fuck did your dutirty negotiate with the NPA?
    by paying taxes? sinong pera sa kanya?
    ginawa nyang safe haven ang davao nang NPA while pinaalis nya ang Militar?

    wake up! davao maybe peaceful, but there are bunch of cities na mas progressive and peaceful without fucking paying rebel group taxes.

    Sir please wag ka mag gawa gawa nang istorya hindi ito isang pilikola kung saan ikaw ang director. wag ka managinip na gising!
    How did he accomplish? by giving promises and lies? kung ano gusto marinig nang karamihan?

  • Reading and comprehension are really not your strong suite, neither is understanding the issue with the NPA. Have you ever operated successful businesses in the Visayas? Outside the major centres, and sometimes within, there are many different groups who demand money from business people, other than the government.

    If you are affiliated with the right families you don’t see this, if not you see a lot of it.

    Running around pretending it does not happen and trying to tell others that there are many cities in the Philippines where this doesn’t happen is stupidity as most intelligent people from the provinces can attest.

    My question was to you about how you would identify and then negotiate with the NPA. How would you get them to negotiate peace, but you have no answer.

  • Those in Manila kill hundreds and thousands by allowing drug traffickers to do as they want and by withholding aid from the provinces during times of calamity.

    For those who rule in Manila, the assistance stops 5klm past the city limits.

  • wag na tayong mag paloko

    ah okay ibig mong sabihin if you cant beat them join them? aha,ha,ha
    if you cannot beat corruption, drugs, prostitution, crime. what you will do? join them?
    Duterte for President.

  • wag na tayong mag paloko

    mostly poor na pinapakain ng pekeng idolohiya. habang ang mga naloloko nila eh nasa bundok kumakain ng kamote at swerte na kapag may tuyo. Nakikipag patayan sa maling paniniwala. Si Joman Sison asaan.

  • wag na tayong mag paloko

    sabi ng Businessman eto ang 10 milyon pakibigay mo sa mga NPA. aha,ha,ha

  • wag na tayong mag paloko

    supporting NPA is a plain stupidity.

  • Ang Ong

    Which part on what I said mentions anything about the NPA being in Davao only (stop putting words in my mouth)? What I said was that it is true that Duterte pays the NPA to keep Davao safe.

    Meanwhile, other regions that do not pay the revolutionary tax get massacred by NPA firearms brought from Duterte’s revolutionary tax.

    Safe nga yung Davao, kawawa naman yung iba. Lalo na kami dito sa Negros Occidental who seem to be facing the brunt of NPA attacks in the entire Philippines.

  • Ang Ong

    And those in Davao kills hundreds and thousands as well by giving revolutionary money to rebels so that they can buy firearms, kill jobs, ammunition and fake check points? Not to mention outright defending them from the people.

    – Duterte: Mabuhay and NPA
    – Duterte: Hindi kasalanan ng MILF ang nangyari sa Mamansapano (police gets butchered even after surrendering)

  • Jeff Gulfins

    We create laws, so people’s lives could have order. We elect leaders so that our laws would be upheld. Now if there was injustice, we look at our leaders for relief. Now, this esteemed leader tells the offended party, “just follow the demands of your offender!” There must be something wrong with someone who agrees with this. First, NPA, by extorting money, has already let go of their ideologies and erased their revolutionary image, as they’ve sunk into becoming nothing but common thieves. Duterte, as an elected official, should put a stop to this extortion activities instead of tolerating it. This pronouncements of the Mayor, just makes you wonder, how deep must be his connections with the Leftist to “not touch them”

  • Jeff Gulfins

    Private donors? baka sa intelligence funds kamo

  • Jeff Gulfins

    To tolerate extortion, thievery, and public disturbance is an insult to the decent people who put him into office. These atrocities are not ideologies anymore, these are plain and simple criminal acts. And as a government official he should put a stop to them, not tolerate, not accept, but fight to eradicate the criminals. He was saying he would stop criminality within 6 mos. what a load of crap, if he cant even move a muscle to stop these extortionists.

  • Jeff Gulfins

    Duterte knows a load of crap. And his minions don’t know a poop when its thrown at them

  • Dan Michael Icao

    Para sakin ayos lang yan… kesa naman kukurakutin lang ang pera natin wala pa tayong pakinabang… ^_^… pay nalang ah.. para matapos na yan ^_^
    tapos rebelde rin ako para me pera wahhahahah 🙂 ^_^

  • Quil Dorz

    George Embrey hindi ka nag-iisa dito.

    Du30 is the best lawyer I’ve known in the Philippines. Because of that he managed to control criminalities and drugs in Davao.

    He applied his learning of political science very well. For those who do not know, you need to be proficient in algebra to able to apply this science properly. Because of that, he was able to come up with best calculated way to improve Davao’s socio-economy even with presence of the odds (leftists and that…) which is bigger than Davao.

    He understands politics probably as much if not more than the oligarchs in the country. That’s why he understands/knows that our government system is not working for the people but for the oligarchy.

    By the way, corruption is the best tool of the oligarchs, without this they can’t take the country’s wealth efficiently. Du30 controlled this matter in Davao; that’s why money is not a problem in his city.

    He has the best political will for the people, the best leader; that’s why even if he doesn’t have money people are backing him up on his presidential campaign here and abroad.

    If you don’t understand what I’m talking about; I suggest you do a bit research for more information and for your own benefit.

    I’m not a communist/leftist.

    I support and vote for Du30 not for me but for my country.

  • niuginicebeer2009

    Pag naging presidente si Digong madadagan ang collector na pupunta sa bahay ninyo..Meralco , Nawasa at NPA

  • niuginicebeer2009

    ok talaga sayo yun kasi wlaa naman silang makokolekta sayo ha ha ha

  • niuginicebeer2009

    don’t bring them to negotiating table……just wipe them out….if I were the president of the Philippines in my first day in malacanang I will appeal to these rebels…go down..lay down your arms and lets talk…in a period of 3 months…if they resist..I will wipe them out….one time offensive..I will not give them the opportunity to rest even for an hour..if their number is 50k I want to see a 49k dead bodies..the remaining 1 is in netherlands…

  • niuginicebeer2009

    ngayon private donors..kasi pag nalaman na ginamit niya pera ng gobyerno para ipambigay sa mga NPA problema niyang malaki yun..ha ha ha..sinungaling yang idolo mo…bunganga na nga lang ang gumagana wala pang sustansya ang mga sinasabi..at ang nakaka lungkot may mga tao pang nabibiktima ng style budol budol gang

  • Brunx

    stupid comments spotted.

  • Brunx

    utak commies ito mahirap na paliwanagan.

  • Brunx

    may kakayahan sya mag give in sa commies dahil yn ang balak nya maging commies ang Pinas.

  • Brunx

    giving money to commies simply means ur tolerating and giving in to their demands. Public official ka binubuhay mo ang mga kalaban ng bayan, E di taksil ka sa bayan kung ganun..

  • Zanard Bell

    Might be a great time to ask Digong if he plans on fighting the lawless elements of NPA, MILF etc. Speaks volumes when he cowers to the communists because ‘it’s a problem of the national government’, when he talks about federalism all the damn time. Your backyard, your mess.

  • Jose Ramon Galvez Esperanza

    Do as you promise mr duterte to eliminate drugs, crime and corruption and it will be ok with us to pay taxes to NPA’s as we know it will not be used for the said mention items that you want to eliminate

  • Bulay_Og

    You and i know so well that indeed, NPAs is a problem of the national government. He talks federalism all the damn time because that is the only way he can tell you that once it happens, NPAs will no longer be the national goverment’s concern. Yeah your backyard, your mess. Alangan namna ipapalinis mo sa iba ang dumi mo.

  • Bulay_Og

    You and i know so well that indeed, NPAs is a problem of the national government. He talks federalism all the damn time because that is the only way he can tell you that once it happens, NPAs will no longer be the national goverment’s concern. Yeah your backyard, your mess. Alangan namna ipapalinis mo sa iba ang dumi mo.

  • Bulay_Og

    Sa Manila lang may Meralco at Nawasa. Walang NPA collector sa Manila.

  • Bulay_Og

    Sa Manila lang may Meralco at Nawasa. Walang NPA collector sa Manila.

  • Bulay_Og

    Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer.

  • Bulay_Og

    Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer.

  • wytroze

    This is absurd. Paying for revolutionary taxes is like paying ransom for kidnap victims. It’s like giving candies to children having tantrums. This is not good governance if you ask me. Then I could say Marcos did well in dealing with the NPA. And Cory Aquino freed the rebels when she came into power. I am from Davao but this is not good if knowing Davao is peaceful because he is giving our taxes to NPA. That is treason.

  • wytroze

    This is absurd. Paying for revolutionary taxes is like paying ransom for kidnap victims. It’s like giving candies to children having tantrums. This is not good governance if you ask me. Then I could say Marcos did well in dealing with the NPA. And Cory Aquino freed the rebels when she came into power. I am from Davao but this is not good if knowing Davao is peaceful because he is giving our taxes to NPA. That is treason.

  • Tetracycline E. Ramirez

    I dont agree with my presidentiable this time. Im sure he is doing it for peace, but this discounted the souvereignty of the state. There is only one govt and we should not encourage nor support the growth of rebels. Talk to them yes, but give in to their demands no. Mr.mayor, i know you are not the brightest and please dont act like one, you have brilliant people who can better advise you before you make decisions on matters of great importance to the country.

  • Tetracycline E. Ramirez

    I dont agree with my presidentiable this time. Im sure he is doing it for peace, but this discounted the souvereignty of the state. There is only one govt and we should not encourage nor support the growth of rebels. Talk to them yes, but give in to their demands no. Mr.mayor, i know you are not the brightest and please dont act like one, you have brilliant people who can better advise you before you make decisions on matters of great importance to the country.

  • bobo

    stupidong yawa !asa ka nakakuha ng idea na maghatag tax money sa npa. buwang kang yawa a oy .

  • bobo

    stupidong yawa !asa ka nakakuha ng idea na maghatag tax money sa npa. buwang kang yawa a oy .

  • RC Yu

    SInasabi lang niya ang totoo. Crimes, he can handle them. But he can’t tell these NPA rebels to abandone their ideologies, to stop asking for revolutionary taxes. Mayor lang siya, wala siyang control sa armies. Sinasabi lang niya ang totoo, sinasabi lang niya kung ano ang kaya nya at di niya kayang gawin.

    National government dapat ang kumakausap sa NPA tungkol sa mga revolutionary taxes na ito.

  • RC Yu

    SInasabi lang niya ang totoo. Crimes, he can handle them. But he can’t tell these NPA rebels to abandone their ideologies, to stop asking for revolutionary taxes. Mayor lang siya, wala siyang control sa armies. Sinasabi lang niya ang totoo, sinasabi lang niya kung ano ang kaya nya at di niya kayang gawin.

    National government dapat ang kumakausap sa NPA tungkol sa mga revolutionary taxes na ito.

  • RC Yu

    Anong pwedeng gawin ng isang mayor sa mga NPA na nanghihingi ng revolutionary taxes sa mga businessmen? Ang sinasabi ni Duterte, it’s a reality na kailangang i-consider ng mga negisyante. Pagdating sa mga criminals, kaya nyang pigilan. Pagdating sa mga NPA, tinatanggap nya ang limit nya. Sinasabi niyang national government dapat ang gumawa ng hakbang para pigilan ito.

  • RC Yu

    Anong pwedeng gawin ng isang mayor sa mga NPA na nanghihingi ng revolutionary taxes sa mga businessmen? Ang sinasabi ni Duterte, it’s a reality na kailangang i-consider ng mga negisyante. Pagdating sa mga criminals, kaya nyang pigilan. Pagdating sa mga NPA, tinatanggap nya ang limit nya. Sinasabi niyang national government dapat ang gumawa ng hakbang para pigilan ito.

  • Pingback: Romans 13:3, Mayor Duterte, and the NPAs | Get Real .rocks()

  • Afk Wit Your Mom

    Ganyan talaga pag umpisa at di nakasanayan. Siguro sa tingin at sariling opinyon natin ay parang mali at pangit ang paraan o magiging resulta nito, pero s’ya ang nakaisip nito at sa kanya nanggaling na sa tingin nya ay makakabuti at makakaunlad naman in such way sa nakararami. Di naman siguro sya magbibitaw ng mga salita at plano na ikasisira ng kanyang karera sa tinatakbo nyang posisyon ngayong halalan.

  • Afk Wit Your Mom

    Ganyan talaga pag umpisa at di nakasanayan. Siguro sa tingin at sariling opinyon natin ay parang mali at pangit ang paraan o magiging resulta nito, pero s’ya ang nakaisip nito at sa kanya nanggaling na sa tingin nya ay makakabuti at makakaunlad naman in such way sa nakararami. Di naman siguro sya magbibitaw ng mga salita at plano na ikasisira ng kanyang karera sa tinatakbo nyang posisyon ngayong halalan.

  • Ken Ryu

    kapag nabuo ang alsyansa sa pagitan ng gobyerno at NPA, maaring maka tulong ang NPA sa pag tugis ng mga criminal sa ating bansa.

  • Ken Ryu

    kapag nabuo ang alsyansa sa pagitan ng gobyerno at NPA, maaring maka tulong ang NPA sa pag tugis ng mga criminal sa ating bansa.

  • Ken Ryu

    text mo dito source mo, babatak din ako.

  • RegisteredVoter Kaba

    How can Mayor Duterte stop crime within HE himself is the one tolerating their acts. Our military spend times and lives to catch these people. The mayor knew these people in his areas and he was supposed to report this to higher authorities. He was the reason why NPAs are still around it is because of people like him.

  • RegisteredVoter Kaba

    How can Mayor Duterte stop crime within HE himself is the one tolerating their acts. Our military spend times and lives to catch these people. The mayor knew these people in his areas and he was supposed to report this to higher authorities. He was the reason why NPAs are still around it is because of people like him.

  • Marisol Maerten

    Maaring .. probability : the ​likelihood of something ​happening or being ​true:

    Our government spent millions of money trying to combat this group. Yet, we accused the government of corruption. Isn’t this a form of corruption?
    Corruption: ​illegal, ​bad, or ​dishonest ​behaviour, ​especially by ​people in ​positions of ​power:

  • Marisol Maerten

    Maaring .. probability : the ​likelihood of something ​happening or being ​true:

    Our government spent millions of money trying to combat this group. Yet, we accused the government of corruption. Isn’t this a form of corruption?
    Corruption: ​illegal, ​bad, or ​dishonest ​behaviour, ​especially by ​people in ​positions of ​power:

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    npa only has about 4000 members. our military is 200,000 strong + reserve of about 150,000
    you are selling out your country for 4000 paramilitary personnel.
    you are gonna pay FEDERAL TAX, STATE TAX, and now. NPA= revolutionary tax.
    hina kasi utak ng mga fanboys

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    lol, ganun na nga. and dahil tumutuwad si dugong sa mga rebelde. di nya kayo pipigilan… ending .. crime rate is down because crime becomes LEGAL.

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    so pag may ISIS sa pinas, ganun di. just give them what they want… and the stupidity persists..
    ano silbi ng military natin? ng gobyerno?
    did you know that the FIRST AND FOREMOST job of the government. is to protect the nation from outside or inside militants. (from invaders, and insurgents)
    mga walang pinag aralan kasi. philgov yan basics

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    bobo. 1700 lang nammatay sa lahat ng droga .
    hindi pa kasama yung marijuana dahil hindi nakakamatay ang marijuana.

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    also kung hindi ka bobo. bakit di ka nagrereklamo sa pinapatay ng alak na halos or mas marami pa namamatay kesa sa droga?
    at sigarilyo? ( oo legal din ang sigarilyo sa davao, kala mo bawal? check google streetview, tapos pasyal ka sa outer rims ng davao, meron pako nahuli nagsisigarilyo sa tabi ng bata)

    tanong ko sayo bobo…. ilan kilala mo namatay sa droga. ilan kilala mo may sakit at namatay sa sakit na dulot ng alak at sigarilyo.

    droga my a$$… kung droga ang problema, bakit top 1 murder and top 2 rape ang davao? check the F@cking PNP records you $tupid $hit

    even from the DAVAO OFFICE ITSELF you can access their crime stats showing they are worse than the other cities in mindanao.

    oh what? akala mo pasok sa top 20 ang davao?
    kasi sa kabobohan mo akala mo totoong nasa top 20 sila ng numbeo?
    bobo. buksan mo ang numbeo.com at click mo yung crime index.
    makikita mo na wala pa sa top 200 ang davao.

    and the fact na walang gumagamit ng numbeo sa pinas.

    kung el_nido nga sa numbeo WALANG VOTES. anak ng Put@ eh tourist hotspot yan. mga kilala kong amerikano naglalaway mapunta lang dyan.. tapos WALANG VOTES? how the F@CK

    fact is. the davao score was manipulated when numbeo was not yet known. and the only reason na nakilala ang numbeo ay dahil ginulat ng kampo duterte ang mga tao sa “wow angtaas ng rating”
    eh hindi naman based sa crime data. based sa votes ng mga davao political soldiers ni d30

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    with just 50 votes nalagpasan ng valenzuela ang 700 votes ng davao
    pano pa kung may partido ka na susunod ng utos mo? 10,000 votes para gawing 100% crime free ang makati baguio cebu el nido palawan batangas etc…

  • Bebang Buyayyeng

    simple lang yan G@Go. after 6 months at hindi tumigil ang NPA at may crime parin sa pinas. pumunta ka sa edsa at magpakamatay kang bobo ka

  • Joshua Cuyos

    I hope he actually meant pay them then kill them once they have turned their backs on you and they have let their guards down…….

    ************************************

    “As to the NPAs asking taxes he said “I cannot put it to a stop. So factor that in your investments. If you pay to the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue), you prepare also for the NPA.” Some participants giggled and smiled on this remark.” – Bruh, you just removed 60/40, but you just added another headache to taxpayers at the same time. So what’s the use? What has changed? It’s like taxation just took a different form but the essence is still the same……. -_-

  • Sally Sabater

    He may look also for making them strong if they become part of Philippines taxing systems.. That never give progress in the country but a bunch of not doing anything and just to hold guns n shoots who are against them. . .if they want revolutionary tax. .they should work also like a normal tax payers. . so they can be part of a tax system .

  • Sally Sabater

    Look . .tax payers ka ba . . let say ok sa iba. . Pero ang gusto nila part ng tax system. . are they contributing din bah. .tax is para sa ikabubuti ng bansa. .Pero ang bigyan cla na Hindi rin naman nag contribute ..they are not entitled. .magbanat din ng buto . pay also proper taxes then may progress pa na magbigay. .Pero kung laging papatay at manggugulo lang lagi. . .ano ang mapapala natin. . magbanat din sana cla ng buto. .

  • Sally Sabater

    Ok na mag demand sia maybe this time. U are right. . no one can change their ideology . . let see how he handle this under his power…he have aim also to release the political hostages. . god why we live in such a country like this. .we all hoping for PEACE

