Reds: We will only die for the people

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The New People’s Army in Southern Mindanao said the revolutionary forces will not die for any person except for the “masses” that they are serving.

“Ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan, ang mga pwersa ng rebolusyon ay hindi magpapakamatay para sa isang tao. Magpapakamatay ang BHB para sa masa na minamahal niya, para sa taumbayan (The NPA, the revolutionary forces will not die for any one person except for the masses that it loves, for the people),” said Ka Joaquin, an NPA fighter, when asked for comments about President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that the Reds are willing to die for him.

“Yun at yun lang. Ang dinadalang prinsipyo ng Partido Komunista ng Pilipina, ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan ay laging handang mamatay para sa masang minamahal niya, yun at yun lang. Hindi para sa kung sino mang indibidwal na andyan (That’s all there is. The principle carried by the Communist Party of the Philippines is that the BHB is ready to die for the masses that it loves, that’s all. Not for any individual who is in power),” Ka Joaquin added.

On December 12, Duterte spoke before a business forum in Malcañang saying the Reds will “die” for him and would never demand his ouster.

“The Reds would never demand my ouster. They will die for me, believe me,” Duterte said at a Peter Wallace Business Forum.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Front of the Philippines Senior Adviser, Luis Jalandoni said the NDF is a reliable ally of Duterte in fighting the US imperialist threats and anti-people forces.

“After President Duterte declared that he will not be subservient to the United States, we said we are proud of him standing up, as the first Filipino president against the US,” he said.

“Kung may mga pwersa galing sa US or ibang pwersa na anti people ay yung NDF ay handang ipagtanggol si Pres. Duterte (If there are forces from the US or other anti-people forces, the NDF is ready to defend Pres. Duterte),” Jalandoni said.

Duterte was the first President to claim that he is a “Socialist”. However, Jalandoni in a previous engagements said Duterte has his “contradictions.”

“President Duterte is not a saint. He has contradictions,” Jalandoni said during a peace forum here on September 21.

Despite his anti-US stance, the CPP has been critical of Duterte’s anti-drug war and the Marcos’ burial issue. (davaotoday.com)